Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to be part of Sunny Deol's film, see announcement video

    Varun Dhawan is anticipated to collaborate with Sunny Deol, who played a crucial role in the previous film, in the sequel, titled 'Border 2'.

    Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to be part of Sunny Deol's film, see announcement video RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    On Friday, the 'Border 2' team made an official statement that Varun Dhawan would be joining the film's cast. Varun Dhawan, one of Bollywood's busiest stars, has made headlines for his hectic schedule and future projects. One of the most interesting developments is his rumored participation in the highly awaited sequel to the 1997 hit 'Border'. Varun is anticipated to collaborate with Sunny Deol, who played a crucial role in the previous film, in the sequel, titled 'Border 2'. Sunny Deol stars in the sequel to the popular film from 1997. Sunny made the revelation on social media, posting a clip with Varun's voice in the background.

    The announcement

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

    Also read: Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities who faced sexual abuse during childhood

    The highly anticipated sequel 'Border 2' will be helmed by Anurag Singh, who is most known for his work on the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari' (2019), which recreated the historic Battle of Saragarhi in 1897, in which 21 Sikh soldiers bravely faced off against 10,000 Afghans. 'Border 2' is a sequel to J.P. Dutta's renowned 1997 blockbuster 'Border', which also starred Sunny Deol. The original film, set during the 1971 Longewala conflict, depicted a tiny battalion of Indian soldiers defending against a massive Pakistani strike force.

    Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films are producing the sequel, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta serving as producers. The film will be released on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore? RKK

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore?

    'We welcome Hema Committee Report', says AMMA general secretary Siddique anr

    We welcome Hema Committee Report, no mafia or power group in Malayalam industry: AMMA

    Dua Lipa India concert dates OUT! Check out venue, time, how to book tickets and more RKK

    Dua Lipa India concert dates OUT! Check out venue, time, how to book tickets and more

    Most Popular Female Film Star in India 2024: THIS actress overtakes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and wins the race! RKK

    Most Popular Female Film Star in India 2024: THIS actress overtakes Samantha Ruth Prabhu and wins the race!

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo sets new YouTube record: Start your channel NOW; here are some simple tips RBA

    Cristiano Ronaldo sets new YouTube record: Start your channel NOW; here are some simple tips

    Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities who faced sexual abuse during childhood RKK

    Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities who faced sexual abuse during childhood

    Top 5 budget-friendly 7-seater cars for Indian families gcw

    Top 5 budget-friendly 7-seater cars for Indian families

    7 foods to remove from your diet immediately for a healthy body gcw

    7 foods to remove from your diet immediately for a healthy body

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 easy tips to clean brass laddu gopal gcw

    Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 easy tips to clean brass laddu gopal

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon