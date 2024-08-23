Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities who faced sexual abuse during childhood

A look back at celebrities who have shared their experiences of facing sexual harassment during their childhood.

Almost every woman has been harassed or molested at some point in her life. It can occur on public transit, in the workplace, or on the road. However, few people are aware that not just women, but males, are frequently subjected to this heinous torture. It is really difficult to explain the horrible emotions that a person has when reliving horrific events.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor described a traumatic encounter she had at the age of 13 when a man approached her from behind and simply held her breasts. She added, "I started shaking and shivering, and I had no idea what was going on, so I started crying right there. I didn't talk about it. I just sat there and finished watching the video since I had been feeling guilty over something for a long time."

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was sexually abused at the age of 14. In an interview with India Today, the actress opened up about the incident, revealing that she was 14 or 15 years old when she was strolling down the street with her parents and sister. Suddenly, a man brushed by her. Instead of ignoring him, she grabbed his collar and slapped him.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's highest-paid performers, has a history of sexual assault dating back to his infancy. During a symposium on women's safety, Akshay revealed an event from his youth, saying, "When I was six, I was on my way to a neighbour's house when the lift man touched my buttocks." I was quite upset and told my father about it. He filed a complaint with the police. But even now, I find it difficult to pronounce the term 'bum'."

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Dangal actress, has also been a victim of child sexual assault. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke candidly about her traumatic experience, revealing that she was sexually molested at the age of three. The actress went on to say that there has always been a stigma linked to sexual abuse, and women have been told not to discuss it because others will simply blame the victim.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut remembered being inappropriately touched as a child. During the show Lock Upp, the actress discussed her childhood sexual abuse, which occurred when a man three to four years older than her touched her inappropriately.

