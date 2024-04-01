Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, says 'I love him'

    Boney Kapoor discussed his daughter, Janhvi Kapoor's reported lover, Shikhar Pahariya. During a recent interview, the producer-actor expressed his respect for him and said he feels 'fortunate' to have him.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    Boney Kapoor is excited for the debut of his next film Maidaan, a sports drama starring Ajay Devgn as the late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. During a recent interview, he also discussed his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's reported lover, Shikhar Pahariya.

    Speaking to Zoom, Boney Kapoor said, “I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up.”

    Janhvi Kapoor has not publicly confirmed her connection with Shikhar Pahariya, but she has never hesitated to go out with him for lunch or supper. Shikhar recently visited Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday party, where the alleged couple danced together. They even went on vacation to the Maldives together, and Shikhar attended Janhvi's uncle Anil Kapoor's birthday celebration. 

    Janhvi celebrated her 27th birthday last month with Shikhar and close friend Orry, or Orhan Awatramani, in the Tirupati Temple. Several photos of the trio from the temple grounds have circulated online.

    Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Shikhar and Janhvi reportedly had a strong relationship before breaking up.

    In season 7 of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar almost confirmed the relationship allegations, but Janhvi later stated that she was single. The two allegedly reconciled last year. They are frequently seen together today, and Shikhar has also appeared in photos with Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on several occasions.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
