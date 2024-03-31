Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez buys Isha Ambani's LA home for THIS much

Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, possessed a luxurious 12-bedroom house in Los Angeles.

This opulent mansion occupies an astonishing 38,000 square feet, not much smaller than the famed Antilia.

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, is said to have just sold her luxury Los Angeles property.

According to the newest rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck acquired the magnificent property with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

This opulent property spans 38,000 square feet, which is comparable to the iconic Antilia, the Ambani family's Mumbai home.

The LA home has large bedrooms and baths, as well as separate gyms, spas, salons, and an indoor badminton court.

According to rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paid Rs 500 crores for Isha Ambani's magnificent Los Angeles property.

In 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal married and received a 5,000,000-square-foot property in Mumbai's ultra-luxury Worli neighbourhood.

