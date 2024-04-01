Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Rohan Mehra? Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend who is said to be dating Pooja Hedge

    Previously, Rohan Mehra was papped with actress Tara Sutaria, and the two were said to be dating. But now it seems like the two have broken up as recently, he and Pooja Hedge were seen hanging out and getting into the same car.

    Actress Pooja Hegde, known for her films such as 'Mohenjo Daro', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Cirkus', 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam' and more is reportedly dating actor Rohan Mehra. Previously, he was papped with actress Tara Sutaria, and the two were said to be dating. But now it seems like the two have broken up as recently, the paparazzi photographed Rohan and Pooja in Bandra, hanging out and getting into the same car.

    Who is Rohan Mehra

    Rohan Vinod Mehra is an Indian actor who predominantly appears in Hindi films and is the son of actor Vinod Mehra. He made his acting debut in the 2018 financial thriller film 'Baazaar' along with Radhika Apte and worked in films such as '420 IPC' (2021) and 'Kaala' (2023). Rohan is the son of the late actor Vinod Mehra and his wife Kiran Mehra. 

    Rohan Mehra will next be seen in Shabbir Khan's 'Adbhut', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. He will also be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's series 'Kaala'.

