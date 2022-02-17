  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's latest pictures are about Gold and New York

    Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson poses for the camera wearing nothing and covers herself with a white sheet 

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson goes nude, flaunts her gold bracelets (Pictures) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 8:05 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Scarlett Johansson, 37, recently posed for a jewellery brand where the actress looked perfect. She was seen flaunting gold bracelets and a gold ring from the brand. Scarlett Johansson was David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassador for the jewellery brand’s ‘Come Closer’ campaign.

    The actress showed off her sensual side while she was at it in the ad. In one of the pictures, she was seen on the bed wearing nothing but a white sheet enveloped around her. She posed for the camera staring into the lens with a serious look. 

    Scarlett Johansson was seen donning a white sweatshirt and grey baseball cap in another photo for the same ad campaign. The Lucy actress looked supercool, wearing three other bracelets, another gold ring, gold earrings, and a silver chain link style necklace.

    Besides pictures, Scarlett also appeared in a video ad for the same brand. In the video, we can see her humming a song. Many clips of different pictures were featured in the video, and in the background, we can see the city of New York. 

    In a recent interview with People, Scarlett had spoken about the jewellery brand and called it the “embodiment of the David Yurman woman.” She also shared thoughts on the campaign and how the New York element of the ad is unique to her.

    “New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker indicates knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street,” Scarlett told.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by David Yurman (@davidyurman)

    She also spoke about New York, where she is from, “Growing up in New York, I’ve always felt related to David Yurman,” she added. “The Yurmans and their designs always represented New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge. When Evan [Yurman] came me with this option and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit.”
     

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 8:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Hollywood Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy 4 things that were not expected from Netflix biopic on Kanye West drb

    Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India romps to a 6-wicket win, Twitteratis sighs relief-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: India romps to a 6-wicket win, Twitteratis sighs relief

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator will report to NSA

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator, will report to NSA

    ED arrests Guru Raghavendra bank president Ramakrishna, to be in custody till Feb 18-ycb

    ED arrests Guru Raghavendra bank president Ramakrishna, to be in custody till Feb 18

    Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests-dnm

    Follow PM Modi, Justin Trudeau advised amid Canada protests

    Recent Videos

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon