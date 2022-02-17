Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's latest pictures are about Gold and New York

Scarlett Johansson, 37, recently posed for a jewellery brand where the actress looked perfect. She was seen flaunting gold bracelets and a gold ring from the brand. Scarlett Johansson was David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassador for the jewellery brand’s ‘Come Closer’ campaign.

The actress showed off her sensual side while she was at it in the ad. In one of the pictures, she was seen on the bed wearing nothing but a white sheet enveloped around her. She posed for the camera staring into the lens with a serious look.

Scarlett Johansson was seen donning a white sweatshirt and grey baseball cap in another photo for the same ad campaign. The Lucy actress looked supercool, wearing three other bracelets, another gold ring, gold earrings, and a silver chain link style necklace.

Besides pictures, Scarlett also appeared in a video ad for the same brand. In the video, we can see her humming a song. Many clips of different pictures were featured in the video, and in the background, we can see the city of New York.

In a recent interview with People, Scarlett had spoken about the jewellery brand and called it the “embodiment of the David Yurman woman.” She also shared thoughts on the campaign and how the New York element of the ad is unique to her.

“New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker indicates knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street,” Scarlett told.

She also spoke about New York, where she is from, “Growing up in New York, I’ve always felt related to David Yurman,” she added. “The Yurmans and their designs always represented New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge. When Evan [Yurman] came me with this option and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit.”

