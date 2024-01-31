Bipasha Basu posts video of her daughter Devi playing with her BFF Dua - WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter Devi turning a year old. Bipasha, taking a break from acting, shares delightful moments of Devi's playtime with friend Dua

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, into the world in November 2022. Karan recently shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the movie 'Fighter.'

Having dedicated over two decades to the Bollywood industry, Bipasha Basu has been tirelessly entertaining audiences. However, after becoming pregnant with her daughter Devi, she decided to take a brief break. Presently, she is thoroughly enjoying witnessing her little one's growth and documenting these precious moments.

Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming video featuring her daughter Devi enjoying playtime with her bestie. In the adorable clip, the toddler, dressed in a charming white lace dress, is engrossed in vibrant picture books and playful interactions with her friend Dua. Bipasha captioned the video, 'Little Ladies. Devi & Dua,' showcasing the joy of their friendship.

Bipasha and Karan's love story began on the sets of the 2014 movie 'Alone.' After falling in love, they kept their relationship under wraps and surprised everyone by tying the knot on April 30, 2016. The couple joyfully announced their pregnancy in August 2022, and Devi Basu Singh Grover was born on November 12, 2022.

In regards to Karan Singh Grover's recent film, 'Fighter,' the Siddharth Anand directorial showcases Karan's character, Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Taj), receiving acclaim. Sharing the screen with stars like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Karan's performance has garnered appreciation.

Bipasha expressed her admiration for the film on Instagram, praising its blend of patriotism, visual delight, great characters, and emotional depth. She specifically lauded her husband's acting skills, referring to Taj as 'awesome and endearing.' Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has received accolades for its production, with Mamta Anand being commended for her role as a producer.

