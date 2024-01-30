Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's human brain chip implant; compares it to 'Satyaug' technology; Read more

    Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's Neuralink, linking it to ancient scriptures' communication technology. Neuralink aims for brain-computer interface breakthroughs, helping people with paralysis, epilepsy and other such problems

    In a recent tweet, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp., which aims to perform a brain implant in its first human recipient. Elon Musk had taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce this groundbreaking development, stating, "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy," and explaining that it enables control of devices such as phones or computers through thought. Musk emphasized its potential benefits for individuals who have lost the use of their limbs, envisioning a future where people like Stephen Hawking could communicate more efficiently.

    Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken views, linked Musk's announcement to ancient Indian scriptures, particularly referencing the concept of Satyug. According to Kangana, Satyug was named for the technology or ability of communication without speaking. She suggested that witnessing such advancements in our lifetime could lead to a better understanding of the technology described in scriptures, often deemed far-fetched by atheists.

    The actor pointed out that for many atheists, the challenge lies in comprehending what they haven't experienced or seen. Kangana asserted that technological developments like Neuralink bring certain aspects of ancient scriptures closer to reality, challenging skeptics who dismiss such concepts.

    Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk in 2017, is at the forefront of developing a brain-computer interface. The goal is to assist individuals with traumatic injuries in operating electronic devices using their thoughts. This involves the implantation of electrodes into the brain to interpret signals and address conditions such as paralysis, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease. The startup's innovative approach, including the use of devices like the Utah array, has garnered attention and competitors in the field.

    Kangana Ranaut is set to appear in the upcoming film "Emergency," releasing on June 14. The movie, directed and written by Kangana herself, features her portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she has a psychological thriller film alongside R Madhavan, directed by Vijay, in the pipeline.

