Bipasha Basu opens up about daughter Devi being 'social butterfly;' know details

The nearly one-year-old lively Devi also made a special appearance and first-ever live session cameo alongside her mom and stunning Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu during the IG live session with Neha Dhupia. Bipasha Basu opened up about her daughter's medical condition and also got emotional.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently made the shocking revelation of her baby daughter Devi being born with two holes in her heart. Suffering from ventricular septal defect (VSD), the little munchkin underwent surgery at three months old to rectify her abnormal heart. During an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu publicly disclosed and broke down while speaking about the medical condition of their daughter Devi. The nearly one-year-old lively Devi also made a cameo in the live session alongside her mom. From talking about her passion for exercising or her chatty antics, proud mom Bipasha could not control herself from candidly addressing her friendly behaviour.

According to Bipasha Basu, Devi could do many tough-looking exercises when she was 19 days old. Bipasha said, "She is beautiful and is going to be an athlete. She could do pull-ups, and planks at 19 days old."

The Ajnabee star revealed that it is just not possible to hide her daughter from paps. Bipasha added, "She loves to pose and camera. Even if I want to hide her from Paps, it is impossible because she fights with me to show her face." While receiving warm embraces in her mother's arms, Devi smiled as Neha Dhupia continued to cheer the tiny soul during the interaction.

The Bollywood mother refers to her daughter as a social butterfly. "She is lively, friendly, and a social butterfly, I say. How did I produce a social butterfly? I do not know. Loves to chat and loves to talk."

Only three days after the birth of Devi, Bipasha and Karan got more aware of her medical condition. The first few months of parenthood were tough for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Although the Bollywood actress initially decided to keep the medical condition of their daughter Devi a secret, she finally decided to reveal it publicly to all the inspiring mothers who gave unconditional support to her amidst the crisis.

She shared, "We did not even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We went through a crazy period. We did not really discuss this with our family. We both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been difficult for us."

