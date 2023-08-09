Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island star Arabella Chi's joint appearance in Ibiza sparks 'dating' rumours

    Actor Leonardo DiCaprio vacations in the sun in Ibiza with a bunch of friends and Love Island sensation Arabella Chi. Fans are curious and their eyebrows are raised by this.


     

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Hollywood heavies Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are creating a stir with an unexpected addition to their vacation party as the sun sets over the idyllic coastline of Ibiza. The Love Island star Arabella Chi has been thrust into the spotlight of the 48-year-old hunk's opulent extravaganza. The heartthrob is known for his enthralling performances on-screen and a magnetic character off-screen. Let's take a deeper look.Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves with an unexpected addition to his vacation party as the sun shines its golden glory over the idyllic shores of Ibiza. Arabella Chi, a Love Island star, has been thrust into the spotlight of the 48-year-old hunk's opulent extravaganza. The heartthrob is known for both his enthralling on-screen performances and his magnetic off-screen presence. Look at this more closely.

    Arabella Chi displayed her amazing body in a little cream bikini that highlighted her curves as she boarded the opulent yacht. Her beach-ready outfit was complemented by fashionable sunglasses and straight hair that cascaded down her shoulders. The legendary Titanic actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of cream shorts, a white polo shirt, a sporty baseball cap, and a white towel casually slung around his neck. Unexpected connections serve as the backdrop for this intriguing section of Leonardo DiCaprio's trip. While his recent appearance with Arabella Chi from Love Island may have fans scratching their heads, the A-list actor has been linked to models from the programme before. There have been rumours linking the mysterious DiCaprio to Love Island anchor Maya Jama in the past. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ARABELLA CHI (@arabellachi)

    Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood heartthrob, has been associated to a number of A-list stars over the course of his career, including supermodel Gigi Hadid. After Hadid and Zayn Malik's divorce in 2022, rumours about their romance started to circulate. They have been seen casually hanging around, frequently with people who they have in common, despite sources close to the couple clarifying that they are not exclusive. As DiCaprio and Hadid partied together on numerous occasions, with onlookers observing their flirtatious interactions and private moments, rumours of their involvement grew more intense. Relationship rumours were further stoked by DiCaprio's connections with British model Neelam Gill, who is of Indian descent. Gill, however, put an end to the rumours by reiterating her commitment to DiCaprio's friend and spoke about their adventures.

