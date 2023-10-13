Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 made its grand premiere on October 1, featuring 18 contestants who entered the house.  The charismatic Kamal Haasan has resumed his role as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 made its grand premiere on October 1, featuring 18 contestants who entered the house. This season has garnered even more excitement among dedicated Bigg Boss fans due to some intriguing changes. Notably, there are now two separate homes, new rules, and two nominations, all within the very first week. The charismatic Kamal Haasan has resumed his role as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

    Meanwhile, Bava Chelladurai emerged as the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 7, reportedly earning a whopping Rs 28,000 per episode. Following closely behind was Yugendran Vasudevan, with a daily salary of Rs 27,000.

    However, Bava's recent exit from the show had an unexpected impact on the eviction process. While Pradeep Antony, Vichitra, Akshaya Udhayakumar, Jovika Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vijay, Poornima Ravi, and Maya Krishnan were nominated for eviction, Maya received the fewest votes. But due to Bava's departure, the show's producers decided not to eliminate anyone this week on Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive "Tanushree Dutta is 'Durga Devi', she is doing for publicity", says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO) RBA

    Exclusive: 'Tanushree Dutta is 'Durga Devi', she is doing for publicity', says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO)

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to participate in India's biggest reality show? READ details SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to participate in India's biggest reality show? READ details

    Bhairavi Vaidya no more: Salman Khan's co-star passes away at 67 vma

    Bhairavi Vaidya no more: Salman Khan's co-star passes away at 67

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Tanushree Dutta files FIR, says 'this time, Rakhi won't be spared' RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Tanushree Dutta files FIR, says 'this time, Rakhi won't be spared'

    'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic vma

    'Sam Bahadur' teaser OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal's nuanced acting chops as Field Marshal in much-awaited biopic

    Recent Stories

    IT raid in Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP leader alleges links with Congress vkp

    IT raid in Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP leader alleges links with Congress

    Exclusive "Tanushree Dutta is 'Durga Devi', she is doing for publicity", says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO) RBA

    Exclusive: 'Tanushree Dutta is 'Durga Devi', she is doing for publicity', says Rakhi Sawant (VIDEO)

    What does your toothpaste colour indicate? RKK

    What does your toothpaste colour indicate?

    Teacher killed, two seriously injured in knife attack at school in France WATCH AJR

    Teacher killed, two seriously injured in knife attack at school in France | WATCH

    Apple festive season sale to begin from October 15 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Apple's festive season sale to begin from October 15; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon