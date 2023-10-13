Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Who is the HIGHEST paid contestant of Kamal Haasan's show ; Read

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 made its grand premiere on October 1, featuring 18 contestants who entered the house. The charismatic Kamal Haasan has resumed his role as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 made its grand premiere on October 1, featuring 18 contestants who entered the house. This season has garnered even more excitement among dedicated Bigg Boss fans due to some intriguing changes. Notably, there are now two separate homes, new rules, and two nominations, all within the very first week. The charismatic Kamal Haasan has resumed his role as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

Meanwhile, Bava Chelladurai emerged as the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 7, reportedly earning a whopping Rs 28,000 per episode. Following closely behind was Yugendran Vasudevan, with a daily salary of Rs 27,000.

However, Bava's recent exit from the show had an unexpected impact on the eviction process. While Pradeep Antony, Vichitra, Akshaya Udhayakumar, Jovika Vijaykumar, Vishnu Vijay, Poornima Ravi, and Maya Krishnan were nominated for eviction, Maya received the fewest votes. But due to Bava's departure, the show's producers decided not to eliminate anyone this week on Bigg Boss Tamil 7.