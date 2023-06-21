Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death

Late Indian television actress Tunisha Sharma's abrupt and unexpected death last year, December 2022, shook tinsel town and B-town. In a recent episode of the controversial and prominently popular reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, TV actor Falaq Naaz finally opened up on being worried for her younger brother Sheezan Khan.

The shocking death of the Indian TV actress Tunisha Sharma in December 2022 changed her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's life. He was accused of abetment to suicide and had to spend over three months in jail. During that specific time frame, the elder sister of Sheezan Khan, the Sasural Simar Ka season 1 fame TV actress Falaq Naaz, was beside him. While Sheezan Khan is in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Falaq recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

However, prior to entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Falaq talked at length and gave an insight into what they faced following the death of Tunisha Sharma. She shared about feeling scared and very worried about her younger brother Sheezan. She mentioned how their family was ‘shaken’ after the incident and that she had no other option but to stay strong and unbreakable.

Falaq, during her interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, said, "I was not scared about Sheezan’s future as I know God is with us. I was worried about Sheezan, my mother and my younger brother. We are very attached to each other as a family. If anything happens to anyone of us, our family gets shaken. I had to be strong during that phase when Sheezan went through all that. I am his sister and family. I do not think I have done anything extraordinary. I am his sister. It was my duty to stand up for him."

She added, "I am very happy for Sheezan that he has bagged a show. Mujhe apni itni fiqr nahi hai jitni uski thi (I was worried about him, more than myself). I am relieved that he is working Ek Sukoon hai."

Opening up on that testing phase that made her invincible, Falaq adds, "Jis moment par Ek normal insaan ka emotional breakdown hota hai, I had to stand up and fight. It was mentally challenging, but I am happy we came out of it. I do not think apart from God. No one has the right to decide your fate. I just prayed to him."

For those unaware, a few months back in February 2023, there was a development in the much-talked-about Tunisha Sharma death case that shook the entire industry and her family, which also got Sheezan Khan under the scanner and jailed for three months. Not just this, but in the 524 pages long charge-sheet filed by Waliv police back in February, the cops claimed that a 10-minute-long conversation between the late actress and Sheezan Khan might have broken her willpower, following which Tunisha took her own life. The charge sheet also declared that the fact that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chat hints at the reality that he might be responsible for Tunisha's death.

