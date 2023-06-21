Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death

    Late Indian television actress Tunisha Sharma's abrupt and unexpected death last year, December 2022, shook tinsel town and B-town. In a recent episode of the controversial and prominently popular reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, TV actor Falaq Naaz finally opened up on being worried for her younger brother Sheezan Khan.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    The shocking death of the Indian TV actress Tunisha Sharma in December 2022 changed her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan's life. He was accused of abetment to suicide and had to spend over three months in jail. During that specific time frame, the elder sister of Sheezan Khan, the Sasural Simar Ka season 1 fame TV actress Falaq Naaz, was beside him. While Sheezan Khan is in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Falaq recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

    However, prior to entering the Salman Khan-hosted show, Falaq talked at length and gave an insight into what they faced following the death of Tunisha Sharma. She shared about feeling scared and very worried about her younger brother Sheezan. She mentioned how their family was ‘shaken’ after the incident and that she had no other option but to stay strong and unbreakable.

    ALSO READ: Yoga Day 2023: 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez dazzled in sexy yoga outfits

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

    Falaq, during her interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, said, "I was not scared about Sheezan’s future as I know God is with us. I was worried about Sheezan, my mother and my younger brother. We are very attached to each other as a family. If anything happens to anyone of us, our family gets shaken. I had to be strong during that phase when Sheezan went through all that. I am his sister and family. I do not think I have done anything extraordinary. I am his sister. It was my duty to stand up for him."

    She added, "I am very happy for Sheezan that he has bagged a show. Mujhe apni itni fiqr nahi hai jitni uski thi (I was worried about him, more than myself). I am relieved that he is working Ek Sukoon hai."

    Opening up on that testing phase that made her invincible, Falaq adds, "Jis moment par Ek normal insaan ka emotional breakdown hota hai, I had to stand up and fight. It was mentally challenging, but I am happy we came out of it. I do not think apart from God. No one has the right to decide your fate. I just prayed to him."

    For those unaware, a few months back in February 2023, there was a development in the much-talked-about Tunisha Sharma death case that shook the entire industry and her family, which also got Sheezan Khan under the scanner and jailed for three months. Not just this, but in the 524 pages long charge-sheet filed by Waliv police back in February, the cops claimed that a 10-minute-long conversation between the late actress and Sheezan Khan might have broken her willpower, following which Tunisha took her own life. The charge sheet also declared that the fact that Khan deleted his WhatsApp chat hints at the reality that he might be responsible for Tunisha's death.

    ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel breaks silence on Rs. 3 crore cheque bounce case; Know details

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details vma

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details vma

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details

    Meet Sunny Deol's wife Pooja; Karan shares some unseen photos from his wedding vma

    Meet Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja; Karan shares some unseen photos from his wedding

    Are Aanand L Rai-Dhanush reuniting after decade post-success of 'Raanjhanaa'? Here's what we know ADC

    Are Aanand L Rai-Dhanush reuniting after decade post-success of 'Raanjhanaa'? Here's what we know

    Ban Adipurush: India Cine Workers Association urges PM to take action, demands case against filmmakers ADC

    Ban ‘Adipurush’: India Cine Workers Association urges PM to take action, demands case against filmmakers

    Recent Stories

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    US legislators with dubious credentials now part of Congress toolkit: BJP slams letter to Biden by 72 members

    Will not be attending PM Modi speech Why some US lawmakers will boycott PM address to US Congress gcw

    'Will NOT be attending PM Modi’s speech...' Why some US lawmakers will 'boycott' PM's address to US Congress

    Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities MSW

    Daredevil to Moon Knight - 7 Marvel superheroes with disabilities

    Kerala University finds KSU convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate fake; Probe on anr

    Kerala University finds KSU leader's degree certificate fake; Probe on

    Missing Titanic submersible Underwater noises detected by rescuers gcw

    Missing Titanic submersible: 'Underwater noises' detected by rescuers

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon