    Ameesha Patel breaks silence on Rs. 3 crore cheque bounce case; Know details

    Ameesha Patel reacts to holding and keeping her 'dignified silence' on the Supreme Court's verdict on her 2018 cheque bounce case. The actor alleges that the complainant wanted 'two minutes of fame'. Read on to know more details on the same.

    Ameesha Patel breaks silence on Rs. 3 crore cheque bounce case; Know details
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    In 2018, film producer Ajay Kumar Singh filed a legal complaint against actor Ameesha Patel and her business partner, Kunal, claiming fraud and also opened up on cheque bounce. 

    Apparently, she borrowed Rs Rs 2.5 crore from the Ranchi-based producer Ajay Kumar Singh to make her film, Desi Magic and claimed that she would return the money on completion of the project. But the cheque Ameesha sent him is said to have bounced, following which Ajay filed a case against her.

    Last year, the Supreme Court stayed proceedings for cheating and criminal breach of trust against her. On Saturday (June 17), she appeared in the Ranchi Civil Court for the hearing, following which it granted her conditional bail. She has got summoned to appear in court on June 21.

    In an exclusive interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Ameesha speaks about being flooded with messages from her fans following the bail. Opening up in-depth on why she decided not to reveal any details about the case earlier, she shares, "I have been getting so many messages from fans and well-wishers. I want to say that I have maintained a dignified silence during the inspection of the case. I continue to do so. But, it was high time I spoke the truth and let everyone know the reality about the Supreme Court and that it has come in my favour. I am relaxed and smiling and going about my daily activities. I have a life. I will continue to live it."

    Calling the episode a crazy situation, she adds, "It is just unfortunate. I had chosen to stay silent. I do not need the publicity. Mr Ajay Singh has taken it for granted and decided that he will get two minutes of fame. He should actually tell the press that the Supreme Court has quashed the matter. The bottom line is, why is he not telling the truth to the media?."

    Ameesha feels that it was the complainant and his intention to derive fame using her name but that she always had faith in the Indian judiciary to deliver her justice speedily. She said, "I believe in our judicial system and judiciary. I believed that the law would take its course. The Supreme Court has granted relief to me. They have quashed the wrong things that he said. It was all Mr Ajay’s ulterior motives. He wanted to get famous by using a name. The Supreme Court has seen it through. They have stayed the matter of cheating and breach of trust, which was never the case."

