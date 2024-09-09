Vijay's 'GOAT' to spring surprises in OTT version; CHECK for director's revelation, OTT platform and more

Vijay's film 'GOAT' (The Greatest Of All Time) receives grand theatrical response, with OTT release on Netflix expected in 4 weeks. Film features star-studded cast, with Vijay playing dual role of SATS officer and his son, using de-aging technology.



Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film 'GOAT' aka 'The Greatest Of All Time' is receiving a grand theatrical response following its release. Although the exact OTT release date has not been announced yet, it is reported that the film will start streaming on Netflix about four weeks after its theatrical release.

In a recent interview, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that the film's actual runtime is longer, and the uncut version will be released on the OTT platform. The film's original runtime was 3 hours and 20 minutes, but 18 minutes were cut due to censorship.

Fans are excited to see the deleted scenes, including some scenes featuring Vijay's younger look and a cameo appearance by Sivakarthikeyan, which were supposedly cut short on the editing table. The film features a star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Raj, Akash, and Ajay Raj.

'GOAT' is an action thriller directed by Venkat Prabhu, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment Private Limited. Vijay plays a dual role in the film, using de-aging technology. He plays an Special Anti-Terrorism Squad (SATS) officer and his son.

With its engaging storyline and impressive cast, 'GOAT' is expected to be a blockbuster hit and the box-office collection trend points towards it.

Latest Videos