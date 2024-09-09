Ajay Devgn when opened up about dating multiple women at once; here's what he said (Video)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is married to 90's popular actress Kajol. They met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995 and married in 1999. An old video is going viral of Ajay where he was seen talking about dating, relationships and more

There was a period when performers were more open in interviews than now. Ajay Devgn, known for his no-nonsense demeanour, once sat down with Zoom TV's Omar Qureshi, and things became hilariously heated. The old video is currently getting popular on Reddit. When asked if he had ever dated two women at the same time, Ajay said nonchalantly, "Yeah, I have." The host pushed the boundaries by asking if he ever dated three women at once, to which Ajay responded cheekily, "Maybe." But when the presenter increased the ante by asking if he had ever dated four women, Ajay came out laughing and answered, "No, not dated!"

When questioned about his thoughts on "friends with benefits," Ajay kept it calm, saying, "Generations are changing, and if individuals are happy with that, that's OK. Actually, we make a huge deal out of it since our upbringing was like this."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: B'wood Stars who married overseas

Ajay Devgn married Bollywood actress Kajol. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's love story is a real Bollywood classic, but it did not begin with love at first sight. They met on the Hulchul sets in 1995, while both were involved with other individuals. As they spent more time together, their relationship got stronger, eventually leading to marriage. They married in February 1999, four years after courting, in a ceremony that mixed Punjabi and Maharashtrian customs. Before and after their marriage, they collaborated on films such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The couple has two children: Nysa (born 2003) and Yug (born 2010).

Also Read: MeToo accused Alok Nath called out by Himani Shivpuri; says he is 'Sanskari' when not drinking

On the job front, Ajay Devgn is scheduled to reconnect with Rakul Preet Singh for the much anticipated sequel to 'De De Pyaar De', titled 'De De Pyaar De 2'. "Tabu will not be in the sequel. R Madhavan, Rakul, and Ajay will shoot in Punjab for a while before returning to Mumbai for the next schedule in October, according to a source who spoke with Hindustan Times recently.

He is also filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor.

Latest Videos