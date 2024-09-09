Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas

    In a historic event, the vice chiefs of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy flew in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during exercise Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur. This joint flight demonstrates growing cross-domain cooperation and showcases India's advancing integrated defense capabilities, commitment to self-reliance, and seamless integration of the armed forces. 

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a historic event, the vice chiefs of the Indian Army, the Air Force and the Navy on Monday flew in the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the ongoing exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur in Rajsthan. 

    Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief Air Marshal AP Singh flew the lead fighter while the Indian Army and Indian Navy vice chiefs, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, respectively flew in the Tejas twin seater. 

    “Their joint participation in the exercise demonstrates the growing focus on cross-domain cooperation, with land, sea, and air forces working together to face modern challenges,” IAF PRO Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said.

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn

    “This unprecedented joint flight, marking the first time when the three services Vice Chiefs have flown in one occasion is a powerful testament to India's advancing integrated defence capabilities, commitment to self-reliance and showcases not only their leadership but also the seamless integration of India's armed forces.”

    The flight took place over the skies of Jodhpur wherein Indian Air force has organized the exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, India's first multi-national exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational coordination amongst participating Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). 

    With an array of participants, the IAF led exercise aims to foster closer ties that strengthen cooperation with a myriad of capacities. 

    Inclusion of Tejas in this mission underscores the critical role indigenous platforms are playing in modernising India's defence infrastructure.
     
    The flight of the Tejas, a symbol of India's indigenous defence manufacturing prowess, represents a significant moment for the nation's 'Make in India' initiative. 

    Designed by Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA), developed and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tejas is a state-of-the-art multi-role fighter, designed to meet the needs of India's armed forces while reducing reliance on foreign imports.

