'Ganpati Bappa Moreya...', Nita Ambani chants; distributes sweets during Ganpati Visarjan [WATCH]

Nita Ambani joyfully chanted "Ganpati Bappa Moreya" during procession. Dressed in a pink saree and accompanied by her family, including son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, she spread festive cheer by distributing sweets

Nita Ambani was seen enthusiastically chanting "Ganpati Bappa Moreya" during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on Sunday evening. The prominent businesswoman, who is married to Mukesh Ambani, participated in the procession from a decorated truck alongside her family. Dressed in a vibrant pink saree, she joined her loved ones in bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh. A video shared online captures her standing on the procession vehicle with her son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

In the Instagram video, Nita Ambani is not only seen chanting but also distributing sweets to the devotees walking alongside the procession. Her bright smile and warm greetings with folded hands added a personal touch to the celebration.

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities took place at their residence, Antilia. They welcomed their Ganesh idol on Friday evening and conducted a grand puja the following day. The event saw a host of Bollywood celebrities visiting their home to pay their respects.

Among the stars spotted at the Ambani residence were Salman Khan with Anant Ambani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and many others.

This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi was particularly significant for the Ambani family as it marked Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first celebration of the festival since their wedding. The couple, who tied the knot in July, celebrated with a grand ceremony in Mumbai, attended by numerous prominent figures from business, politics, and entertainment. Their wedding festivities included traditional events like Haldi and Mehendi, a grand Baraat with performances by several Indian and international artists, and a three-day reception for celebrities, media, and company employees.

