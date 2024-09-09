Jr NTR, Sandeep Vanga Reddy to work together? 'Devara' star meets 'Kabir Singh' director, see VIRAL pic

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jr NTR and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have sparked rumors of a potential collaboration after being spotted together in Mumbai. As Jr NTR gears up for the release of Devara, fans are excited about the possibility of a new project between him and the Animal director

    Jr NTR and Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently fueled rumors of a potential collaboration after being spotted together on Monday. The Telugu star is currently preparing for the release of his next movie, Devara. Just ahead of the trailer launch, he met with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A picture of their meeting has surfaced online, sparking fan speculation.

    In the photo, Jr NTR is seen in a casual outfit, wearing jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a checkered shirt, while Sandeep sported an equally relaxed look. The image has quickly gone viral, and fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a new project between the two after Sandeep wraps up Spirit, his film with Prabhas.

    A source revealed that the duo met in Mumbai. "It was a casual meeting where they discussed their films, future projects, and a potential collaboration. Both Vanga and Jr NTR admire each other's work and are open to working together on something significant," the source shared.

    There are also rumors that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is excited to watch Devara, which is set to release later this month. This film marks Jr NTR's first release after RRR and features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. Aside from Devara, Jr NTR is also working on War 2, where he plays a negative role alongside Hrithik Roshan, with Kiara Advani rumored to play the female lead.

    Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy with his own projects. He is set to start filming Spirit with Prabhas and has also confirmed the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. The announcement came at the end of the first film.

