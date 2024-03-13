Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: First power team announced; Read to know about specially designed power bedroom

    The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. The captain, Arjun Syam announced the first power team in the house. Let's look at the specially designed power bedroom for the new power team.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two common contestants, entered the house on the first day. The winner of the season will take home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is not like that of the last 5 seasons. 

    Model and aspiring actor Arjun Syam has been crowned as the first captain of the house. Arjun's victory in the challenging physical task demonstrated his determination and skill and established the tone for the forthcoming competition. Following his triumph, Bigg Boss handed over the responsibility of dividing the contestants into various teams. However, it formed the 'power team' for the first time.

    Arjun selected Yamuna, Nishana, Gabri, Sreerekha, and Jaanmoni as the new members of the power team.  Let's look at the benefits provided to the power team.

    • The fourth room, also named the power room, is very spacious and comfortable
    • The members selected for the power team will live in the power room
    • The captain will select the power house team
    • The captain and selected power will decide the members of other rooms.
    • A power team will be awarded a badge by the captain
    • The power team has multiple powers
    • The people in the power team cannot be nominated by other team members
    • The Power Team can directly nominate one of the others for the eviction process
    • No one in the powerhouse should be sent to jail
    • The power team will also buy groceries for other teams
    • The power team will decide what to cook in the Big Boss house
    • The key to the kitchen cabinet will be in the hands of the power team. Other team members may not take items without permission from the Power Team.
    • Members of the Power Team will receive power money. Power money can be given to the Power team as a reward for those who perform well in the Bigg Boss house. For example, power money can be given to those who do good work, such as cooking good food, keeping the house clean, and showing good behavior.
       
    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
