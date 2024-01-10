Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut wants THIS contestant to win; blames media of tying to break her family

Kangana Ranaut supports Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17, expressing hope for her victory but emphasizing the importance of preserving her marriage. Kangana criticized media portrayal

In a recent show of solidarity, actress Kangana Ranaut, a friend and former co-star of Ankita Lokhande, has publicly rooted for Ankita to emerge victorious in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in 'Manikarnika,' has been facing challenges in her relationship with Vicky Jain, which have been magnified during their stint on the reality show.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to share a snippet featuring Vicky Jain's mother discussing Ankita and Bigg Boss 17. Kangana expressed her hope for Ankita's victory while emphasizing the importance of not compromising her marriage for the sake of winning the reality show. She highlighted the media's role in attempting to "break the family" and shed light on the support Ankita is receiving from Vicky's mother.

Addressing the media's portrayal, Kangana stated, 'Media doing their best to break the family, they won’t show you how @lokhandeankita’s saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.'

The ongoing friction in Ankita and Vicky's relationship has been a focal point in Bigg Boss 17. Recent episodes have captured intense arguments between the couple, with Ankita expressing concerns about Vicky's closeness to Mannara Chopra. While Vicky and Mannara's friendship has developed on the show, Ankita has been visibly upset about their bond and has raised the issue multiple times.

Vicky's mother's appearance on the show added another layer to the couple's struggles. She discussed an incident where Ankita reportedly kicked Vicky, leading to Vicky's father questioning Ankita's mother about the incident. This confrontation escalated further when Vicky's father raised questions about Ankita's parents' relationship, leaving Ankita distressed.