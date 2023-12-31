Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, host Salman Khan delves into the complex dynamics between Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. Amid revelations and emotional turmoil, Mannara's confession about her feelings for Munawar adds a surprising twist to the unfolding drama

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan took charge during the Weekend Ka Vaar, diving into the intricate dynamics of relationships within the house. The spotlight fell on Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui, as their relationship faced scrutiny.

Ayesha Khan, initially seeking an apology from Munawar, found herself entangled in a web of emotions. Salman Khan, the charismatic host, delved into the motives behind Ayesha's quest for an apology on national television. The episode took an unexpected turn when Salman addressed Mannara Chopra, offering some advice.

Salman, with his perceptive gaze, pointed out Munawar Faruqui's inconsistency in expressing his feelings. He observed that confusion prevailed between Munawar and Ayesha about the nature of their relationship. Salman, in a candid moment, slammed Ayesha for allegedly talking behind Munawar's back to Mannara Chopra.

The dramatic revelation unfolded when Salman directly questioned Mannara about her feelings for Munawar. The Tiger 3 star told Mannara, "If you like Munawar, you like Munawar," prompting a surprising confession from Mannara. While Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel probed Mannara about her feelings, she initially denied any romantic inclination, stating, "Not in that way."

Salman, however, insisted that Mannara's feelings were evident to everyone, with Ankita Lokhande nodding in agreement. Pressed further, Mannara confessed, "It was a moment where even I couldn't understand what was happening to me."

Anurag Dobhal later revealed that Mannara had admitted to liking Munawar when directly asked by Salman. Mannara, seemingly caught off guard, insisted it was a friendly liking. However, Anurag playfully teased her, saying, "There is no such thing as 'as a friend,'" urging her to accept her feelings.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation

Despite efforts by Samarth and Isha to explain that Mannara's statement implied love, Mannara stood firm, denying any romantic involvement with Munawar. Ayesha, emotionally affected by questions about her authenticity, received comfort from Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, Munawar attempted to mend things with Ayesha but faced a stern rejection.