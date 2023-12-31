Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Ayesha Khan's emotional breakdown leads to a health emergency, with Salman Khan intervening. Allegations, tears, and a fainting spell ensue, resulting in Ayesha's hospitalization

In tonight's gripping episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on December 30, 2023, contestants found themselves in a state of panic as Ayesha Khan collapsed after an emotional breakdown. Adding to the intensity, Salman Khan, the show's host, made a surprise entrance into the house to address the unfolding situation.

The drama unfolded during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a segment well-known for Salman Khan's appearances and engaging conversations with the contestants. This particular episode took an unexpected turn when Ayesha Khan's health took a downturn, prompting Salman to intervene.

Ayesha Khan, emotionally overwhelmed, collapses:

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan expressed his displeasure with Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, particularly questioning the nature of their relationship. Salman accused Ayesha of tarnishing Munawar's image and insinuated that she may have used him as a means to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Salman's allegations left Ayesha in tears, with most of the contestants concurring with the host's viewpoint. Overwhelmed by the accusations, Ayesha broke down, and even Munawar faced her ire for not affirming their relationship status earlier. Ankita Lokhande stepped in to console Ayesha, offering her support.

As emotions ran high, Munawar and Ankita sought refuge in the Dil room, engaging in a conversation about the ongoing turmoil. Meanwhile, Ayesha, left alone in the Dimaag room, sought solace in the bathroom. However, upon emerging, she succumbed to inconsolable tears, expressing apologies to her mother.

A health emergency unfolds:

The situation took a drastic turn when Ayesha fainted on the floor, prompting a collective rush of contestants towards her. Panicking, they pleaded with Bigg Boss for medical assistance. Munawar and other male contestants, with Ayesha in their arms, hurriedly transported her to the medical room.

Munawar, blaming himself for Ayesha's condition, was consoled by Abhishek Kumar. The severity of the situation led Salman Khan to personally enter the house, overseeing Ayesha's treatment in the medical room. The attending doctor conveyed that Ayesha required hospitalization, and she was promptly taken out of the Bigg Boss house for immediate medical attention.

Post-recovery and Salman's intervention:

After regaining consciousness, Ayesha tearfully expressed her frustration about being labeled as insincere. Salman Khan attempted to engage with her, but Ayesha remained unresponsive. Munawar, visibly distressed, received support from fellow contestants.

In a subsequent interaction with the remaining contestants, Salman emphasized the mental fortitude required for the show and how it exposes one's true personality. He clarified that his confrontation with Ayesha was about questioning if she used Munawar to advance her career.

Salman further discussed Munawar's lack of clarity about his emotions, advising him that the situation seemed stagnant. Drawing parallels with other contestants, Salman illustrated the emotional struggles of individuals within the house and how the show often projects their actions rather than their true selves.

