Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother

    Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law and Vicky Jain's mother criticized her on Bigg Boss 17 and called her an investment when Ankita's friend Rashami Desai stood by her and shared a post.

    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 contestant and actor Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana liked a tweet by actor Rashami Desai expressing her support for Ankita and criticizing her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain for constantly siding with her husband Vicky Jain in their disagreements on the reality program. Vicky's mother recently went on the show and criticized Ankita for arguing with her son.

    Rashami Desai supports Ankita

    Rashami Desai took to Instagram earlier this week to support Ankita Lokhande, sharing various Stories. The latter's mother spotted a like on a screenshot of Rashami's story, in which she defends Ankita against claims made by her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain.

    Rashami Desai's story

    In another Story, Rashmi posted a photo of Ankita and wrote, "Stay the way you are. I love you for being you. You have been through many changes, and they are not just for you. Your love and the person you love both make valuable contributions. You achieved everything through hard work and became #ankitalokhande; your brave attitude has helped you get where you are now.

    Ankita and Vicky in the Bigg Boss house

    Ankita and Vicky's relationship may have soured on the show, but they were delighted to perform together before it premiered. Ankita Lokhande said she participated in Bigg Boss 17 because her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, will also be on the show.

