    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's fans blame Ankita Lokhande for talking about the Chhichhore star in the show. She recently told Munawar Faruqui that she could not attend Sushant’s funeral.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Ankita Lokhande has let down Sushant Singh Rajput's supporters and fans. The actress, now in the Bigg Boss 17 house, frequently mentions the late star. Ankita was also seen recalling Sushant while chatting to Munawar in the most recent episode. This has disappointed SSR's admirers, who have accused Ankita of 'capitalising' on the late actor.

    Ankita Lokhande is under criticism
    A Reddit user released a video of Ankita from the Bigg Boss 17 house, where she was seen discussing Sushant. The user stated in the post that Ankita is "capitalising" on the late actor's death and advised her to "stop."“She just needs a queue to start blabbering about Sushant. I mean stop singing with voice, she’s the worst kind of person,” the caption read.

    Ankita Lokhande Needs to Stop Capitalising on Sushant.
    byu/Significant_Use_4246 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Several other SSR fans also rushed to the comments section and accused the actress of “cashing in on” the actor’s death. “Does she ever behave normally? It always seems like she’s acting,” another comment read.

    What Did Ankita Say About Sushant?
    Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent Bigg Boss 17 episode. She explained to Munawar Faruqui that she could not attend Sushant's funeral. “Mei toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn’t go. I thought I wouldn’t be able to see this),” Ankita said.

    Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hu. Maine voh experience hi nahi kiya tha kabhi life mei (Vicky told me to go but I refused. How will I see it. I never experienced anything such in my life),” the 38-year-old actress added.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
