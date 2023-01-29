Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta evicted from house, reveals how 'Shalin Bhanot' topic affected her

Tina Datta got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 16. In a recent interview, she opened up about how the Shalin Bhanot topic took a toll on her.

Tina Dutta gained a lot of fame with nationwide recognition for her performance as Ichchaa in Colors TV's hit iconic show Uttaran. Lately, she had been gaining a lot of attention from audiences and fans with her share of controversies, her love angle with Shalin, trying to do a character assassination of Sumbul, creating a rift in Mandali friendship, and so on.

No matter what, she is entertaining audiences and fans with spice, arguments, masala, heated verbal spats with housemates, fake emotional drama, and fake love angle with Shalin. Besides this, she is active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, Tina got signed for an upcoming big-budget South film.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

TV actor Tina Datta is the latest contestant evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were also nominated for eviction this week. Tina received the least votes from the audience and got asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.

About her experience inside the house and post-eviction reaction, Tina said, "I had my inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because surviving in this house can be very challenging. I am happy to see my family, friends."

In a recent interview with a renowned Indian entertainment portal, Tina opened up on how being inside the house and her experience with Shalin Bhanot. She said, "The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me. I was like, can I please play my own game?"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

She adds, "When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I got told by Farah Khan mam that we both are the mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house."