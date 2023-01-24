Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    According to media reports, the Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta has been roped in for a big-budget South film. Reportedly, the film will mark her debut in the Telugu industry.

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Tina Dutta gained a lot of fame and recognition for her performance as Ichchaa in Colors TV's hit and iconic show Uttaran. Lately, she has been gaining a lot of attention from audiences and fans with her share of controversies, her love angle with Shalin, trying to do a character assassination of Sumbul, creating a rift in Mandali friendship, and so on.

    No matter what, she is entertaining audiences and fans with spice, arguments, masala, heated verbal spats with housemates, fake emotional drama, and a fake love angle with Shalin. Besides this, she is active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, several ongoing reports are strong in media mills that Tina got signed for an upcoming big-budget South film.

    Previously reports revealed that Tina got roped in to play the lead role in Colors TV's hit serial Durga Aur Charu. Now we have learned that she has another exciting project in the pipeline. If the recent reports by a leading entertainment tabloid are real then it could be true that the actress got signed for an upcoming South blockbuster, which will mark her Telugu debut.

    Talking about the much-awaited actioner-masala-entertainer Telugu film, the untitled movie revolves around a couple from different worlds. Tina will be a pliant daughter of a wealthy politician. She would fall head over heels for a boy who works for her father, and then followed by heated drama ahead. 

    Talking about her sartorial choices in Bigg Boss 16, Tina has been an absolute jaw-dropper in the show. From her fashionable looks to her style quotient, she has raised the fashion element in the show.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
