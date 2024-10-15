Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan opens up about financial struggles, career choices

    Kartik Aaryan has firmly established himself as a prominent figure in Bollywood, known for his impressive performances and box office success. As he gears up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he reflects on his past struggles, including financial hardships, while discussing the challenges actors face in the industry today

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan has solidified his position in the film industry, becoming one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. With several movies lined up, he is currently gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, which is set to hit theatres during Diwali. The actor has been actively promoting the film, generating buzz ahead of its release. In a recent media interaction, Aaryan opened up about his early struggles in the industry, including the financial difficulties he faced.

    During an interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan addressed the ongoing debate about actors charging exorbitant fees for their films. He explained that film pricing follows a business model, where everything is calculated. If these calculations are accurate, then, according to Aaryan, the system works well. He emphasized that actors should be involved in the financial aspects of filmmaking to better support the producers. He acknowledged the ongoing debates but stated that dissatisfaction arises when people fail to understand the calculations behind these fees. He mentioned that his goal is to ensure his producers remain satisfied with their financial decisions. Recalling an example, he shared how he waived his fee for Shehzada when the film faced financial struggles, which ultimately led the producers to credit him as a producer.

    When asked if he had ever taken up a film purely for monetary reasons, Aaryan admitted that he had. He recounted a time when he was financially strained, which forced him to sign a particular film, though he did not disclose the title. He explained that during the early phase of his career, he had limited choices and couldn't afford to wait for better opportunities. However, when questioned whether he had ever chosen a project based solely on the producer's name rather than the script, Aaryan stated that he had not. He said he trusted his instincts when selecting roles.

    In the past, Kartik Aaryan has openly discussed his financial hardships, recalling how he shared a room with 12 others while he auditioned for roles in Mumbai. Having journeyed from Gwalior to Mumbai, his path to stardom was anything but easy.

