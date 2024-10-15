Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha spend sea-side vacation in Turkey; share adorable moments - PHOTOS

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of Bollywood's most admired couples. Recently, the duo enjoyed a vacation in Turkey, where Parineeti shared sweet moments on social media

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are considered one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Frequently setting relationship goals, their public displays of affection on social media have captured the hearts of many. Recently, the couple was seen enjoying a vacation in Turkey, where Parineeti shared a heartfelt moment with Raghav.

During a seaside moment at a wedding in Turkey, Parineeti referred to Raghav as "mine" in an Instagram post, highlighting their strong bond. The actress shared a snapshot of their feet resting on a table, enjoying the stunning rooftop view from their hotel. The scenic landscape added to the charm of the couple’s relaxing moment.

In addition to that, Parineeti posted more glimpses from the Turkish wedding, including a photo of herself holding an umbrella while wearing a light pink outfit. She looked radiant in a choker, with her hair styled in a bun and complemented by sunglasses. Her smile, capturing the essence of her joy, shone brightly as she posed for the picture.

The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their engagement had previously taken place in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a private beach vacation. They were spotted at the airport upon their return, marking a memorable year of togetherness.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Released on April 8, 2024, the biographical drama starred Diljit Dosanjh as the famous folk musician, Amar Singh Chamkila, with Parineeti portraying his second wife, Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti is also known for her roles in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Golmaal Again, Saina, and Jabariya Jodi. She is also the cousin of renowned actress Priyanka Chopra.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer? Here's what we know

Latest Videos