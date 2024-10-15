Vivek Oberoi's praise for Bishnoi community resurfaces amid Salman-Lawrence feud: WATCH video

Vivek's own, strained relationship with Salman Khan is the reason the video is becoming more and more popular. In 2003, at a press appearance, Vivek said that Salman was threatening him due to his relationship with Aishwarya Rai.

An old video of actor Vivek Oberoi applauding the Bishnoi community has resurfaced on social media amid the ongoing scandal involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The video was shot at an event in February of last year in Dubai.

In the now-viral video circulating on social media, Vivek can be heard uttering the following in Hindi: "Try looking up the Bishnoi community on Google. You won't find a scene like that across the world. In every household, including mine, we feed cow's milk to kids. There's only one community in the whole world, the Bishnoi community, where if a fawn's mother dies, the Bishnoi mothers take it in their laps and feed them milk like they feed their kids. You won't find this anywhere else in the world."

Several netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments and many made jokes on the irony of it. One user said, "Dushman Ka Dushman Lawrence Ka Dost"

Another user jokingly wrote, "Most safe person nowadays"

One person commented, "Aag me ghee ka kaam kr rhe hai obroy Sahab"

Vivek's own, strained relationship with Salman Khan is the reason the video is becoming more and more popular. In 2003, at a press appearance, Vivek said that Salman was threatening him due to his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. Back in 2001, Aishwarya Rai and Salman had a tumultuous separation. As per India Today, there was a lot of drama outside the actress' house in November 2001. Salman repeatedly pounded on her door for hours and threatened to kill himself after which Aish let him in.

In 2023, 20 years after his controversial press appearance, Vivek Oberoi discussed the bullying and lobbying he encountered in an interview with Hindustan Times. Vivek said, “In hindsight, I went through a lot of stuff that was unnecessary. A lot of lobbies, a lot of repressive stories."

The intense animosity that Lawrence Bishnoi harbors toward Salman even though he is in jail is still widely reported, particularly in the wake of the three attackers who shot and killed Baba Siddique, an NCP leader, and former Maharashtra minister who was reportedly close to the Bollywood star, in Mumbai last week.

Latest Videos