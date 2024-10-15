Avoid THESE mistakes during Lakshmi Puja to prevent financial crisis; check details

Avoid these mistakes during Lakshmi Puja to prevent financial hardship and ensure prosperity.

Preparing for Lakshmi Puja:

As Lakshmi Puja approaches, homes across the country will prepare for the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. However, it’s crucial to keep certain guidelines in mind to avoid potential issues during the festivities.

Choosing the right seat for the deity:

The first important aspect to consider is the seating arrangement for the deity. It is vital never to place a white cloth on Goddess Lakshmi's seat, as this can displease her. Instead, opt for a red or pink cloth, which is more favorable and aligns with the auspiciousness of the occasion.

Offering the right ingredients:

When offering items to Goddess Lakshmi, it is essential to avoid using Tulsi leaves. The goddess is said to be particularly displeased when Tulsi is included in the offerings, so it is best to exclude this herb altogether.

Utensils for prasad:

Another important guideline is regarding the utensils used for offering prasad. It is advisable not to use iron utensils for presenting prasad to Mother Lakshmi. Instead, choose materials like earthenware, brass, or even paper plates, as these are considered more respectful and appropriate.

Flowers for worship:

In terms of floral offerings, it is recommended to avoid white flowers during the puja. Goddess Lakshmi can be worshipped with flowers of any color except white, which is deemed inauspicious for this occasion.

Avoiding certain rituals:

It is also essential to refrain from ringing a bronze bell during Lakshmi Puja. This practice is viewed as unfavorable and can lead to the goddess's displeasure.

Dressing appropriately:

On the day of the puja, devotees should wear clothing in shades of red, yellow, or pink to honor Goddess Lakshmi. Additionally, it is important to avoid giving rice to anyone from the house on this sacred day, as it is believed to invite misfortune.

Latest Videos