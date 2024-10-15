What is Aircraft Belly Landings?

Auto
A belly landing, or gear-up landing, occurs when an aircraft lands without its landing gear extended, using its underside as the primary landing surface.
Belly landing refers to situations where a mechanical failure prevents the pilot from extending the landing gear during landing.
Belly landings pose risks such as the aircraft flipping over, disintegrating, or catching fire if it lands too quickly or forcefully.
The procedure involves crucial steps to ensure passenger and crew safety.
Confirm landing gear failure. Assess aircraft weight and fuel load.
Inform Air Traffic Control (ATC) and prepare cabin crew and passengers.
Select a suitable runway. Reduce speed and configure the aircraft.
Ensure passengers are secure and briefed on procedures.
Approach the runway at a slightly higher angle.
Aim for a gentle landing. Use throttles to control descent rate.
Shut down engines, deploy emergency slides if needed.