What is Aircraft Belly Landings?

A belly landing, or gear-up landing, occurs when an aircraft lands without its landing gear extended, using its underside as the primary landing surface.

Image credits: X- Qantas

Landing Gear Malfunction

Belly landing refers to situations where a mechanical failure prevents the pilot from extending the landing gear during landing.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Risk factor

Belly landings pose risks such as the aircraft flipping over, disintegrating, or catching fire if it lands too quickly or forcefully.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Procedure

The procedure involves crucial steps to ensure passenger and crew safety.

Image credits: freepik

Assessment

Confirm landing gear failure. Assess aircraft weight and fuel load.

Image credits: freepik

Communication

Inform Air Traffic Control (ATC) and prepare cabin crew and passengers.

Image credits: social media

Prepare for Landing

Select a suitable runway. Reduce speed and configure the aircraft.

Image credits: social media

Final Checks

Ensure passengers are secure and briefed on procedures.

Image credits: freepik

Landing Approach

Approach the runway at a slightly higher angle.

Image credits: social media

Touchdown

Aim for a gentle landing. Use throttles to control descent rate.

Image credits: freepik

Post-Landing

Shut down engines, deploy emergency slides if needed.

Image credits: social media
