'I thought I would....', Rajkummar Rao OPENS up about resuming 'Newton' shoot after mother's last rites

Rajkummar Rao, acclaimed for his versatility, has carved a niche in the Indian film industry. Recently, he shared a poignant moment from his life, revealing how he resumed shooting for Newton shortly after his mother’s passing

Renowned for his versatility, Rajkummar Rao has solidified his status as one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. Recently, he opened up about a particularly challenging chapter in his life, revealing that he returned to shooting for Newton soon after conducting his mother's last rites. Although he thought he could remain composed during this tough time, he found himself struggling to cope.

In a candid discussion with Samdish Bhatia on the podcast Mauj Masti, Rajkummar shared that he received the devastating news from his partner, Patralekhaa. He described the experience as feeling like his world was crumbling. Following the news, he informed the film's director of his intention to return to work. Despite believing he could manage the situation, he found himself overwhelmed with emotions, admitting that he often broke down. Fortunately, his close friend Anish, a sound designer on set, provided vital support during this difficult period.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan opens up about financial struggles, career choices

The film Newton, featuring Rajkummar Rao alongside Pankaj Tripathi, garnered the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. The movie cleverly critiques the nuances of democracy set against the backdrop of Chhattisgarh's jungles.

Currently, Rajkummar Rao stars in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film has seen a significant drop in box office performance, particularly on its fourth day. Reports from Pinkvilla indicate a 55 percent decline, with earnings around ₹2.50 crore net on Day 4, totaling ₹21.30 crore. The film's opening day saw earnings of ₹5.5 crore, followed by ₹6.9 crore on Saturday and ₹6.4 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.com.

Set in 1997, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video tells the story of a married couple, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), who make a private video of their wedding night, only to discover that the tape has been stolen. As Vicky attempts to retrieve the tape, Vidya begins to suspect him of unfaithfulness, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings. The film has garnered mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

Latest Videos