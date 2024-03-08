Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhimaa REVIEW: Is Gopichand's cop drama worth your money? Read THIS

    Bhimaa Twitter review: The movie written and directed by A Harsha was released worldwide amid decent expectations. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma in the two female lead roles.

    Bhimaa X Review: Gopichand appeared on screen as a motivated cop with an appealing look and makeover in his latest fantasy actioner, 'Bhimaa.' A Harsha's film, which he wrote and directed, was released globally with reasonable expectations. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma play the movie's two female leads.

    Strange and unexplained things occur at a mediaeval temple in a tiny village. An officer then enters the frame to clamp down.

    Fans of the actor and viewers who became interested in Bhimaa after seeing its theatrical trailer have flocked to cinemas worldwide since the film's release on March 8. As they saw the film, they shared their thoughts about Bhimaa on social media. Here are some tweets for you to view.

    Bhimaa Cast 
    Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu, among others, play crucial parts. 

    Bhimaa Crew 
    A Harsha wrote and directed the film, which KK Radhamohan produced under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. Ravi Basrur, known for his work on KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and Salaar, created the soundtrack. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju served as the film's cinematographer and editor, respectively.
     

