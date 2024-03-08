Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Dolly Sohi? TV actress dies at 48 after battling with Cervical Cancer

    Jhanak star Dolly Sohi died on Friday, March 8, at the age o f 48. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year. She passed away hours after her sister Amandeep Sohi died of Jaundice

    In a terrible sequence of events, television star Dolly Sohi and her sister Amandeep Sohi have died. The Jhanak and Parineetii actress passed away on Friday, March 8, barely hours after her sister Amandeep did. Dolly was battling cervical cancer, and Amandeep died from jaundice. The Times of India's ETimes TV verified the news of their deaths.

    In a statement to the leading daily, Dolly’s family said, “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon.” The devastating news came only hours after the actress' brother, Manu, disclosed the death of his other sister, TV actress Amandeep Sohi.

    Amandeep Sohi died away on Thursday, March 7. The actress was well-known for her part in Badtameez Dil. Her brother, Manu Sohi, informed various outlets that Amandeep died from jaundice. “Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctors detail,” he told ETimes.

    At the same time, Manu stated that Dolly was not in severe condition but had been advised to relax at the hospital. Dolly was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2023. Due to respiratory concerns, Dolly was reportedly brought to a hospital's emergency department earlier this year.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Late last year, she revealed she was on chemotherapy. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “THANK U EVERYONE FOR SENDING YOUR LOVE AND PRAYERS Life has been a Roller Coaster lately, But if u have the strength to fight with it then ur journey becomes easier. It’s up to u what do u choose to be A Victim Of Journey (CANCER) Or A Survivor Of Journey ❣️❣️.” Dolly is survived by a daughter.

