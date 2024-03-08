Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gaami REVIEW: Is Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary's movie worth your time? READ on

    Gaami is an adventure film starring Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and Abhinaya. It has been waiting to be released, and it eventually did on March 8, coinciding with the Maha Sivarathri holiday. Vidyadhar Kagita wrote and directed the film.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    The film follows the exciting journey of an orphan, Shankar, an Aghora, who journeys off searching for Maali leaves, a treatment for a disease. It only occurs once every 36 years, and it is his only chance to change his life. He then sets out on a voyage to the Himalayan summit of Dronagiri. 

    Gaami, which debuted to reasonable expectations, generated a lot of attention before its release thanks to its theatrical trailer. Vishwak Sen, on the other hand, steadily builds a following base through his unconventional film choices.


     Fans who purchased first-day, first-show tickets to this adventure thriller couldn't contain their enthusiasm and tweeted about it.

    Vishwak Sen plays Shankar, the protagonist. Chandini Chowdary plays Jahnavi and Abhinaya plays Durga. Other performers, including Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan, play major roles.

    Check out some of the movie-related tweets here
     

    Vidyadhar Kagita wrote and directed Gaami, which Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni produced under the labels Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam served as cinematographers.

    Raghavendra Thirun edited the film. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs, and Naresh Kumaran composed the complete background soundtrack alone.

     

