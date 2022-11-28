Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhediya star Varun Dhawan outside theatres asked fans, 'Film Aachi Lagi Aapko', here's what they said-WATCH

    Varun Dhawan visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai, to see how his fans felt after watching his latest film Bhediya. Read what the audience had to say

    Bhediya star Varun Dhawan spotted outside theatres asked fans, 'Film Aachi Lagi Aapko', here's what they said
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The horror-comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has generated great interest among viewers. The film is a smashing success because to the amusing dialogues, the excellent background soundtrack, and the VFX. Bhediya, which had to compete with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 at the theatres, is off to a double-digit box office start. In only two days, it had brought in moreover Rs 17 crore.

    Followers are obviously impressed by the ensemble, and on Sunday Varun Dhawan visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai, to find out how his fans felt about the movie Bhediya. He was shocked to see a sizable audience of Bollywood fans who had come to see the film and praised the actor for his outstanding performance.

    Also Read: 'Stop destroying iconic songs': Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    A paparazzi account shared a glimpse of the same. It shows, Dhawan asking his fans, “Film acchi lagi aap logon ko? (Did you all like the film?)”. To this, fans praised and screamed the actor’s name and said yes. 

    Also Read: Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures

    Following this, Varun Dhawan tweeted, “Bhediya has given me so much love. It feels amazing to see so many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as Dhrishyam 2 and Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. Congratulations Ajay Devgn sir and Abhishek Pathakk.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

    Bhediya, which Amar Kaushik directs, is Dinesh Vijay's creation. The plot of Bhediya, which is set in Arunachal Pradesh, centres on a young guy named Bhaskar who is bitten by a wolf in the wild and eventually turns into a werewolf. Bhaskar seeks out a veterinarian after being bitten and works with him to discover a cure for the curse. On November 26, the movie opened in theatres. Bhediya has also been made available in Tamil and Telugu.

    Next, Varun Dhawan will share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film is scheduled for April 7 release next year. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Ganpath and Shehzada in the pipeline.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images' RBA

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images'

    Stop destroying iconic songs: Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens RBA

    'Stop destroying iconic songs': Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures RBA

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

    Recent Stories

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know history, importance and significant teachings of ninth Guru of Sikhs - adt

    Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Know history, importance and significant teachings of ninth Guru of Sikhs

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab Poonawalla to undergo third round of polygraph test today; check details

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images' RBA

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images'

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life - adt

    Chandrapur railway station footbridge collapse claims woman's life

    Stop destroying iconic songs: Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens RBA

    'Stop destroying iconic songs': Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon