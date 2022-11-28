Bhediya star Varun Dhawan outside theatres asked fans, 'Film Aachi Lagi Aapko', here's what they said-WATCH

Varun Dhawan visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai, to see how his fans felt after watching his latest film Bhediya. Read what the audience had to say

The horror-comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has generated great interest among viewers. The film is a smashing success because to the amusing dialogues, the excellent background soundtrack, and the VFX. Bhediya, which had to compete with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 at the theatres, is off to a double-digit box office start. In only two days, it had brought in moreover Rs 17 crore.

Followers are obviously impressed by the ensemble, and on Sunday Varun Dhawan visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai, to find out how his fans felt about the movie Bhediya. He was shocked to see a sizable audience of Bollywood fans who had come to see the film and praised the actor for his outstanding performance.

A paparazzi account shared a glimpse of the same. It shows, Dhawan asking his fans, “Film acchi lagi aap logon ko? (Did you all like the film?)”. To this, fans praised and screamed the actor’s name and said yes.

Following this, Varun Dhawan tweeted, “Bhediya has given me so much love. It feels amazing to see so many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as Dhrishyam 2 and Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. Congratulations Ajay Devgn sir and Abhishek Pathakk.”

Bhediya, which Amar Kaushik directs, is Dinesh Vijay's creation. The plot of Bhediya, which is set in Arunachal Pradesh, centres on a young guy named Bhaskar who is bitten by a wolf in the wild and eventually turns into a werewolf. Bhaskar seeks out a veterinarian after being bitten and works with him to discover a cure for the curse. On November 26, the movie opened in theatres. Bhediya has also been made available in Tamil and Telugu.

Next, Varun Dhawan will share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film is scheduled for April 7 release next year. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She also has Ganpath and Shehzada in the pipeline.