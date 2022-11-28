Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures

Shalini Ajith Kumar made headlines on Sunday (Nov 27) when she created an Instagram account and started posting images of herself and her famous spouse.

With her Instagram username @shaliniajithkumar2022, Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini has finally joined the social media world, and fans can't contain their enthusiasm. Fans anticipate Shalini's Instagram debut because she and Ajith now have a secretive private life.

The platform went viral when Shalini posted a romantic photo of her and her husband as her first Instagram post. The photo was allegedly taken just a few days ago at her private birthday celebration with her family. She then posted a second image, a romantic photo taken in Lyon, France, after her initial one. Ajith is seen embracing Shalini, who is grinning joyously and wearing a blue flowery outfit.

Even though Ajith Kumar doesn't use social media, movie fans wait impatiently for the actor's sightings. The Valimai actor surprised his fans once more by posing for a sweet shot with his wife Shalini. The two are hugged as they stand next to an automobile.

Ajith can be seen hugging his wife, who is smiling in her blue floral dress. Meanwhile, the fans flooded the comment section expressing their thrill and joy.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini love story:

Shalini and Ajith Kumar fell in love while filming their 1999 film Amarkalam. The Veeram actor married Shalini in Chennai in April 2000 against Ramesh Khanna's advice not to. The couple welcomed a daughter called Anoushka in January 2008. They once more embraced motherhood when they welcomed their son Aadvik later in March 2015.

Ajith Kumar work front:

Ajith Kumar is now hard at work filming for H Vinoth's next movie, Thunivu. Boney Kapoor is funding Thunivu, which is anticipated to hit theatres during Pongal 2023. The much-anticipated drama's other key players are Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran, and Manju Warrier, who plays the protagonist.

After finishing work on Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will commence the shoot for his 62nd project. Helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, the project has been tentatively titled AK62. Backed by the Lyca Productions banner, the venture is expected to go on the floors by January next year.