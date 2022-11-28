Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures

    Shalini Ajith Kumar made headlines on Sunday (Nov 27) when she created an Instagram account and started posting images of herself and her famous spouse. 

    Tamil star Ajith Kumar in France with his wife Shalini; check out their lovey-dovey pictures RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    With her Instagram username @shaliniajithkumar2022, Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini has finally joined the social media world, and fans can't contain their enthusiasm. Fans anticipate Shalini's Instagram debut because she and Ajith now have a secretive private life. 

    The platform went viral when Shalini posted a romantic photo of her and her husband as her first Instagram post. The photo was allegedly taken just a few days ago at her private birthday celebration with her family. She then posted a second image, a romantic photo taken in Lyon, France, after her initial one. Ajith is seen embracing Shalini, who is grinning joyously and wearing a blue flowery outfit.

    Also Read: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Did Varun Dhawan confirm their relationship in public? 

    Even though Ajith Kumar doesn't use social media, movie fans wait impatiently for the actor's sightings. The Valimai actor surprised his fans once more by posing for a sweet shot with his wife Shalini. The two are hugged as they stand next to an automobile. 

    Ajith can be seen hugging his wife, who is smiling in her blue floral dress. Meanwhile, the fans flooded the comment section expressing their thrill and joy.

    Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

    Ajith Kumar and Shalini love story: 
    Shalini and Ajith Kumar fell in love while filming their 1999 film Amarkalam. The Veeram actor married Shalini in Chennai in April 2000 against Ramesh Khanna's advice not to. The couple welcomed a daughter called Anoushka in January 2008. They once more embraced motherhood when they welcomed their son Aadvik later in March 2015.

    Ajith Kumar work front: 
    Ajith Kumar is now hard at work filming for H Vinoth's next movie, Thunivu. Boney Kapoor is funding Thunivu, which is anticipated to hit theatres during Pongal 2023. The much-anticipated drama's other key players are Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran, and Manju Warrier, who plays the protagonist.

    After finishing work on Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will commence the shoot for his 62nd project. Helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, the project has been tentatively titled AK62. Backed by the Lyca Productions banner, the venture is expected to go on the floors by January next year. 

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, as it becomes the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say RBA

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Recent Stories

    US Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery Country; causes major blackout - adt

    US: Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery Country; causes major blackout

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Did Varun Dhawan confirm their relationship in public? Watch THIS RBA

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Did Varun Dhawan confirm their relationship in public? Watch THIS

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain RBA

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon