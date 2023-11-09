Beyond the silver screen: Mohanlal was a wrestler, holds black belt in Taekwondo before becoming an actor

Mohanlal was the state wrestling champion from 1977 to 1978 and in 2012, he received his black belt from the World Taekwondo headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

South actor Mohanlal made his acting debut with the 1980 film 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal'. It was a huge box office triumph and a terrific start to his career. Over four decades, the actor has appeared in over 400 films and earned the label of Malayalam film industry superstar. Many people are familiar with his blockbuster and superhit films, but many are unaware that he was a professional wrestler before beginning his career in the film industry. The 63-year-old was the state wrestling champion from 1977 to 1978.

Mohanlal- The wrestler

After graduating, the actor began his career as a wrestler. He was a professional wrestler and state champion for a year before the producer of his first film called him in for an audition.

Mohanlal was chosen by the Wrestling Federation to compete in the national championship in New Delhi after winning the state wrestling title.

He was unable to compete in the national championship owing to a film audition. This decision marked a watershed moment in his life. He went on to become a Malayalam film sensation, with a fan base that now extends beyond Indian boundaries.

Mohanlal holds a black belt in Taekwondo

In addition, Mohanlal holds a black belt in Taekwondo. In 2012, he received his black belt from the World Taekwondo headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. After Shah Rukh Kah and Lal Thanhawla, the actor became the third Indian to receive this honor. He was the first South Indian superstar to accomplish this achievement.

Achievements and awards

He has received a total of four National Awards for his efforts in films to date. In 1991 and 1999, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his roles in 'Bharatham' and 'Vanaprastha', respectively. He was also given the honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal is one of Malayalam cinema's highest-paid performers. He also owns a flat on the 29th floor of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The actor made a cameo appearance in the blockbuster film 'Jailer', which starred superstar Rajinikanth. He is now working on 'Lucifer' sequel. The first installment of the film was released in 2019 and was a box office smash.