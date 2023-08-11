Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beyoncé might outshine Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Here's what reports say

    Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is likely to create new records. Continue reading to find out if she will surpass Taylor Swift's Eras Tour triumph.


     

    Beyonce might outshine Taylor Swifts Eras Tour? Heres what reports say ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

    The Renaissance World Tour by Beyoncé is reinventing history! The music sensation appears to be aiming for yet another record-breaking conquest, this time against Taylor Swift. She's not only breaking her own records, but she's also taking over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Each concert stop has made news throughout the world, from her eye-catching attire to Blue Ivy's presence on stage. When it comes to breaking records, Beyoncé does it in style. The music powerhouse is reaffirming her status as a pop icon. Queen Bey is on the verge of breaking Taylor Swift's tour record with her Renaissance World Tour.

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

    With her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé's legacy of shattering records continues. The tour's European leg, which included 21 incredible gigs, earned a whopping $154.4 million in revenue and drew a million fans. But the stats don't end there; experts anticipate the tour may gross $415 million, with 2.8 million tickets sold. These figures, while astounding, may not even constitute the final curtain call. If everything goes as planned, Beyoncé may earn a whopping $2.1 billion. And with that, the Renaissance Tour is laying the groundwork for massive success. 

    Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was a huge hit. Gross ticket sales are expected to exceed $1 billion. According to Pollstar, the first 22 performances of the tour alone pulled in more over $300 million. The tour has garnered an amazing 1.1 million attendees thus far, with an average ticket price of roughly $253, or Rs 20,000, and selling over 54,000 tickets per concert. After deducting taxes and expenditures, the singer's net revenue from the Eras tour is estimated to be over $30 million.Is Beyoncé poised to dethrone Taylor Swift? The only way to know is to wait and see. In a word, Queen Bey's reign is still going strong, and she shows no signs of slowing down. It's evident that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are both making history in their own unique ways. Fans can't help but support their favourite musician.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    ALSO READ: 'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 11:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer Rajnikanth's movie earns MK Stalin's praise; here's also what Nelson Dilipkumar said ADC

    Jailer: Rajnikanth's movie earns MK Stalin's praise; here's also what Nelson Dilipkumar said

    WATCH Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth

    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react ADC

    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bsg all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher ADC

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bag all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher

    Ganapath Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recall 'Heropanti' romance on screen again ADC

    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recall 'Heropanti' romance on screen again

    Recent Stories

    Avoid consuming excess common salt: Here are 7 health risks ADC EIA

    Avoid consuming excess common salt: Here are 7 health risks

    Jailer Rajnikanth's movie earns MK Stalin's praise; here's also what Nelson Dilipkumar said ADC

    Jailer: Rajnikanth's movie earns MK Stalin's praise; here's also what Nelson Dilipkumar said

    South India's tallest flyover in Bengaluru is almost complete vkp

    South India's tallest flyover in Bengaluru is almost complete

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; upload photos snt

    Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; upload photos

    WATCH Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon