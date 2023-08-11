Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said

    For all the right reasons, Sukesh Chandrashekar's letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday has gone viral. The post appears to be lengthy, featuring a sweet note and pictures.
     

    Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    Imprisoned suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent another touching letter, this time wishing Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez a happy birthday. Despite his current confinement at Delhi's Mandoli jail, Chandrashekhar's letter promises future festivities. He refers to the actress as his "baby girl" in a sympathetic tone. He penned: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea."

    Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP?

    The letter, which was released by his lawyer Anant Malik, exposes the breadth of his feelings. "I miss giving you exotic flowers and, most importantly, our magical hugs and cake sharing." I sincerely hope you enjoy my birthday present, baby. "I understand that no material possession, such as gold, diamonds, or pearls, can bring you more joy than realising your dream of building animal shelters," he continues. The contents of the promised "birthday gift" remain unknown. The letter suggests Chandrashekhar's genuine desires for Jacqueline Fernandez's ambitions, as well as his longing for the times they shared. "Baby, the attached greeting has been crafted by my own hands," Chandrashekhar said on the greeting card. I've documented a few crucial memories that I'm missing on this lovely day of yours. All of this upheaval is coming to an end, my beloved.

    “Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. The world will surely envy. Baby, my Bomma, you’re a superstar and profoundly special. You are the best thing that has ever happened in my life. Cherish this day, wear only that lovely smile. Don’t fret about anything else; I am here for you… Happy Birthday, my Bomma, My Honeybee. he typed.

    Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session

    BTS Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here ADC

    BTS' Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal LMA

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal

    Rani Mukerji opens up on her miscarriage, says she lost her baby in 5 months ADC

    Rani Mukerji opens up on her miscarriage, says she lost her baby in 5 months

    RRKPK Saswata Chatterjee regrets turning down role; here's why he had to say 'no' to Karan Johar ATG

    RRKPK: Saswata Chatterjee regrets turning down role; here's why he had to say 'no' to Karan Johar

    Recent Stories

    7 serum masks to transform your skin on national face mask day LMA EAI

    7 serum masks to transform your skin on national face mask day

    Asianet News Digital continues profitable journey, registers positive EBITDA for the second year running

    Asianet News Digital continues profitable journey, registers positive EBITDA for the second year running

    Paris to Venice: 7 places you MUST visit ATG

    Paris to Venice: 7 places you MUST visit

    Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session

    Bengaluru mulls constructing world's longest tunnels to ease traffic woes vkp

    Bengaluru mulls constructing world’s longest tunnel to ease traffic woes

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon