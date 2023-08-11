Jacqueline Fernandes gets romantic letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on birthday; here's what he said

Imprisoned suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent another touching letter, this time wishing Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez a happy birthday. Despite his current confinement at Delhi's Mandoli jail, Chandrashekhar's letter promises future festivities. He refers to the actress as his "baby girl" in a sympathetic tone. He penned: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea."

The letter, which was released by his lawyer Anant Malik, exposes the breadth of his feelings. "I miss giving you exotic flowers and, most importantly, our magical hugs and cake sharing." I sincerely hope you enjoy my birthday present, baby. "I understand that no material possession, such as gold, diamonds, or pearls, can bring you more joy than realising your dream of building animal shelters," he continues. The contents of the promised "birthday gift" remain unknown. The letter suggests Chandrashekhar's genuine desires for Jacqueline Fernandez's ambitions, as well as his longing for the times they shared. "Baby, the attached greeting has been crafted by my own hands," Chandrashekhar said on the greeting card. I've documented a few crucial memories that I'm missing on this lovely day of yours. All of this upheaval is coming to an end, my beloved.

“Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. The world will surely envy. Baby, my Bomma, you’re a superstar and profoundly special. You are the best thing that has ever happened in my life. Cherish this day, wear only that lovely smile. Don’t fret about anything else; I am here for you… Happy Birthday, my Bomma, My Honeybee. he typed.

