    'Adipurush' OTT release: Know WHERE to watch Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

    Om Raut directed, and Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush', known for its lavish budget and controversies, is unexpectedly coming to OTT soon after its release this year. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Prabhas' much-awaited movie Adipurush, known for its big budget and controversies, can now be streamed on Prime Video and Netflix. Despite the initial hype, Prabhas' much-anticipated film, Adipurush, known for its lavish budget and controversies, is now unexpectedly available on Prime Video and Netflix. Despite the initial buzz, the movie's disappointing box office results and negative reviews have hindered its connection with the audience. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have acquired the digital rights for Adipurush, bringing this pan-Indian production to viewers nationwide.

    The surprise OTT release came without prior announcement from the filmmakers. The official confirmation was made by both streaming platforms on Friday morning through their social media channels, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy the movie at their convenience. The film's box office results and negative reception have left it struggling to connect with viewers.

    Adipurush is now accessible for streaming in multiple languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Initially crafted in Telugu and Hindi, the movie offers dubbed versions for other languages. Directed by Om Raut, the film has encountered negative feedback concerning its screenplay, performances, and visual effects. Controversies have surrounded Adipurush due to claims of misinterpretation and improper representation of the revered Indian epic Ramayana, contributing to its troubled reception.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Adipurush holds the record for the most expensive Indian film with a budget of Rs 700 crore. The stellar cast features Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The production is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series. While South Indian language versions are on Prime Video, the Hindi rendition is on Netflix, offering viewers a diverse streaming experience.

