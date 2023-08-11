Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bella Hadid being sued by Instagram for copyright issues? Here's what we know

    Three years after posting a photo of herself on her Instagram story, Bella Hadid is being sued for exploiting a copyrighted photograph. Here's how much the model would have to pay to use the image.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Years after Bella Hadid tweeted a photo of herself taken by a third-party photographer agency, the legal controversy surrounding it has not ended. In a recent update, the photographer appeared to provide a snapshot of the story, only to claim that Bella Hadid had no authority to upload the image in the first place. The ultimate proprietors of the image are the agency and the photographers. As a result of her conduct, the model is now being sued. While the matter has yet to be heard in Federal court, the opposing party appears intent on receiving pay for their efforts. Here's everything you need to know about it.

    The photographer and the agency arrived at the Federal Court on Wednesday to bring a case against American model Bella Hadid. Chosen Figure, the company's employer, claims that the photo she used in her tale was taken by their 'professional photographer.'  As a result, because she released the photo without 'permission,' she may have to pay a high sum for utilising someone else's property. The incident began on August 12, 2020, when she was photographed outside her New York residence. Later that day, on August 16, 2020, she shared the identical image on her Instagram story with her 59.4 million followers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    While Instagram stories are only transitory and disappear after 24 hours, the plaintiff claims to have a snapshot of the story to back up their allegation. If the issue proceeds to court, the model will be charged with compensating for the use of a copyrighted photograph. According to Bloomberg Law, the plaintiffs claim that Hadid's Instagram account is "a part of a popular and lucrative commercial enterprise." This suggests that she benefited in some way from posting the photo. The amount she could have earned from the photo is the amount she would have to pay to the opposing side as recompense. Meanwhile, they maintained that they had not been granted permission to use the image in any way.

