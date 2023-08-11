Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Become a Mixologist: 6 unique Cocktail Recipes for an exciting weekend

    Elevate your weekend with these six extraordinary cocktail recipes. From smoky bourbon sours to spicy mango margaritas, explore innovative flavors that will transform your drinks into memorable experiences.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    When it comes to cocktails, sometimes it's exciting to step outside of your comfort zone and try something truly unique. If you're looking to impress your friends or simply treat yourself to an adventurous drinking experience, here are six unusual cocktail recipes that will take your weekend to the next level. These unusual cocktail recipes offer a delightful departure from the ordinary, making your weekend celebrations even more special. Whether you're in the mood for a smoky twist on a classic or a vibrant fusion of flavors, these cocktails are sure to elevate your spirits and impress your taste buds.

    Here are six unusual cocktails for your weekend:

    Smoky Maple Bourbon Sour

    Ingredients:
    - 2 oz bourbon
    - 1 oz lemon juice
    - 1/2 oz maple syrup
    - 1/4 oz Islay scotch
    - Egg white (optional)
    - Lemon twist, for garnish

    Instructions:
    1. In a shaker, combine bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup, and egg white (if using).
    2. Dry shake (without ice) vigorously for about 15 seconds to create a frothy texture.
    3. Add ice to the shaker and shake again for another 10 seconds.
    4. Strain into a glass over ice.
    5. Gently float the Islay scotch on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon.
    6. Garnish with a lemon twist.

    Cucumber Basil Gimlet

    Ingredients:
    - 2 oz gin
    - 1 oz fresh lime juice
    - 3-4 slices of cucumber
    - 3-4 fresh basil leaves
    - 1/2 oz simple syrup

    Instructions:
    1. In a mixing glass, muddle cucumber slices and basil leaves.
    2. Add gin, lime juice, and simple syrup.
    3. Fill the glass with ice and shake well.
    4. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
    5. Garnish with a cucumber wheel and a basil leaf.

    Beetroot Margarita

    Ingredients:
    - 2 oz tequila
    - 1 oz beetroot juice
    - 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
    - 1/2 oz triple sec
    - 1/4 oz agave syrup
    - Salt or Tajín, for rimming

    Instructions:
    1. Rim a glass with salt or Tajín.
    2. In a shaker, combine tequila, beetroot juice, lime juice, triple sec, and agave syrup.
    3. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
    4. Strain into the prepared glass over ice.
    5. Garnish with a lime wheel or beetroot slice.

    Lavender Gin Fizz

    Ingredients:
    - 2 oz gin
    - 1 oz fresh lemon juice
    - 1/2 oz lavender syrup
    - 1 egg white
    - Club soda

    Instructions:
    1. In a shaker, combine gin, lemon juice, lavender syrup, and egg white.
    2. Dry shake vigorously without ice for about 15 seconds.
    3. Add ice to the shaker and shake again for another 10 seconds.
    4. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.
    5. Top with club soda and gently stir.
    6. Garnish with a sprig of fresh lavender.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mother (@motherfremantle)

    Spicy Mango Margarita

    Ingredients:
    - 2 oz silver tequila
    - 1 oz fresh lime juice
    - 1 oz mango puree
    - 1/2 oz jalapeno-infused agave syrup
    - Tajín, for rimming

    Instructions:
    1. Rim a glass with Tajín.
    2. In a shaker, combine tequila, lime juice, mango puree, and jalapeno-infused agave syrup.
    3. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
    4. Strain into the prepared glass over ice.
    5. Garnish with a slice of fresh mango and a jalapeno slice.

    Rosemary Grapefruit Sparkler

    Ingredients:
    - 2 oz vodka
    - 1 oz fresh grapefruit juice
    - 1/2 oz rosemary simple syrup
    - Club soda
    - Fresh rosemary sprig, for garnish

    Instructions:
    1. In a shaker, combine vodka, grapefruit juice, and rosemary simple syrup.
    2. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well.
    3. Strain into a champagne flute.
    4. Top with club soda and gently stir.
    5. Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 4:59 PM IST
