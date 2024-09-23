Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is now the second Indian actress to be followed by fashion legend Donatella Versace on Instagram. “It was great to meet you!! Xx” says Donatella.

Donatella Versace, Versace's creative director, just followed Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. Rashmika is the second Indian star to get this accolade, after Priyanka Chopra! Rashmika's expanding importance in the global fashion landscape is highlighted by this gesture, especially since she attended the Versace Spring-Summer 2024-2025 fashion show in Milan for the second year in a row.

Donatella even shared a photo of the two together on her Instagram, underscoring her admiration for Rashmika. Not only this, but as Rashmika recently posted an image, Donatella took it to the comment section and commented, “It was great to meet you!! Xx”

Rashmika attracted spectators at the fashion event with a breathtaking black corset top and glittering blue jeans, demonstrating the ideal combination of refinement and glamour.

Beyond her fashion accolades, Rashmika is set for a major cinematic moment with the highly anticipated release of Pushpa: The Rule on December 6, 2024 where she’s going to steal the hearts of the fans as Srivalli once again! Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Pushpa: The Rise promises to deliver an exhilarating experience, featuring Allu Arjun.

