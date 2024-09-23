Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is now the second Indian actress to be followed by fashion legend Donatella Versace on Instagram. “It was great to meet you!! Xx” says Donatella.

    Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 9:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 9:33 PM IST

    Donatella Versace, Versace's creative director, just followed Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. Rashmika is the second Indian star to get this accolade, after Priyanka Chopra! Rashmika's expanding importance in the global fashion landscape is highlighted by this gesture, especially since she attended the Versace Spring-Summer 2024-2025 fashion show in Milan for the second year in a row. 

    Donatella even shared a photo of the two together on her Instagram, underscoring her admiration for Rashmika. Not only this, but as Rashmika recently posted an image, Donatella took it to the comment section and commented, “It was great to meet you!! Xx”

    Also Read: From cute to sizzling: Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill's jaw dropping transformation

    Rashmika attracted spectators at the fashion event with a breathtaking black corset top and glittering blue jeans, demonstrating the ideal combination of refinement and glamour.

    Also Read: Jani Master sexual assault case: Know Telugu choreographer Johnny's fee per song

    Beyond her fashion accolades, Rashmika is set for a major cinematic moment with the highly anticipated release of Pushpa: The Rule on December 6, 2024 where she’s going to steal the hearts of the fans as Srivalli once again! Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Pushpa: The Rise promises to deliver an exhilarating experience, featuring Allu Arjun.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know RBA

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...' RTM

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track-Details inside NTI

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track—Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Milan Fashion Week: Rashmika Mandanna poses with Donatella Versace at the after-party; see photos RBA

    Milan Fashion Week: Rashmika Mandanna poses with Donatella Versace at the after-party; see photos

    PHOTOS Nikhil Kumaraswamy visits Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya Temple with family RBA

    (PHOTOS) Nikhil Kumaraswamy visits Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya Temple with family

    Mumbai to Bangalore-Top 10 safest cities in India for women RBA

    Mumbai to Bangalore-Top 10 safest cities in India for women

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024 snt

    In deadliest day since 2006, Israeli strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kills 274, injures 1,024

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger RTM

    4 Essential tips for women over 35 to look and feel younger

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon