Caught on camera: Lebanese journalist injured during live broadcast on Israel's strikes on Hezbollah (WATCH)

In a shocking moment captured live, Lebanese journalist Fadi Boudaya was injured during a broadcast amidst rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah on Monday.

In a shocking moment captured live, Lebanese journalist Fadi Boudaya was injured during a broadcast amidst rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah on Monday. The incident occurred as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a significant military operation targeting more than 1,000 Hezbollah strongholds.

In a widely circulated video on X, Boudaya, the Director-General of Maraya International Network, was discussing the ongoing conflict when a loud strike caused the roof above him to collapse. His screams were audible in the aftermath. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his condition.

Also read: 'This is just promo': Israel vows to target more Hezbollah sites, dismantle 20 years of capabilities (WATCH)

The live broadcast, which captured the chaotic atmosphere on the ground, highlighted the dangerous conditions journalists face in conflict zones. Boudia's injury underscores the increasing volatility in Lebanon as Israel intensifies its military actions, responding to perceived threats from Hezbollah.

On Monday, the IDF launched a comprehensive air campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, striking over 1,100 targets. The IDF claimed to be dismantling two decades of military capabilities that Hezbollah has accumulated along the Israel-Lebanon border.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi described the offensive as a "proactive operation" aimed at significantly degrading Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

Halevi emphasized the importance of the offensive in a video message from the IDF’s underground command center. He stated, “We are taking away military infrastructure that Hezbollah built for 20 years. This is very significant,” and added that the strikes are intended to prepare for subsequent military stages.

Also read: Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

As the air campaign intensifies, reports indicate a rising civilian toll. Lebanon’s health ministry has confirmed that at least 492 individuals have been killed, with over 1,650 injured during Monday's airstrikes. The strikes have reportedly targeted hospitals and ambulances, raising alarm among international observers and humanitarian organizations.

Israeli officials indicate that airstrikes will continue with a focus on curbing Hezbollah’s operational capabilities. While ground operations have not been immediately planned, the IDF has emphasized the importance of aerial dominance to prevent further Hezbollah incursions.

Latest Videos