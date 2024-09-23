'This is just promo': Israel vows to target more Hezbollah sites, dismantle 20 years of capabilities (WATCH)

In a bold escalation of military operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a comprehensive air campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, striking over 1,100 targets.

In a bold escalation of military operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a comprehensive air campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, striking over 1,100 targets. The IDF claims to be dismantling two decades of military capabilities that Hezbollah has accumulated along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Also read: Israeli airstrike on Beirut kills Hezbollah's number 3 military commander Ali Karaki amid tensions: Reports

According to the IDF, Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and drones have delivered more than 1,400 munitions against Hezbollah sites, including buildings, rocket launchers, and drone storage facilities that were deemed a direct threat to Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi described the offensive as a "proactive operation" aimed at significantly degrading Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

Halevi emphasized the importance of the offensive in a video message from the IDF’s underground command center. He stated, “We are taking away military infrastructure that Hezbollah built for 20 years. This is very significant,” and added that the strikes are intended to prepare for subsequent military stages.

“This is just the promo; we have tens of thousands more targets,” said a senior security official, underscoring the scale and intent of the military actions. The IDF aims to continue its operations until the conditions are favorable for the safe return of displaced residents in northern Israel.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed this sentiment, claiming that the IDF is “crushing” the infrastructure Hezbollah has built over decades. He reported the destruction of entire units of Hezbollah's Radwan Force and a significant number of rockets. “Nasrallah remains alone at the helm,” Gallant stated, reflecting on the isolation of Hezbollah's leadership amid the intensified Israeli strikes.

As the air campaign intensifies, reports indicate a rising civilian toll. Lebanon’s health ministry has confirmed that at least 274 individuals have been killed, including 21 children and 31 women, with over 1,000 injured. The strikes have reportedly targeted hospitals and ambulances, raising alarm among international observers and humanitarian organizations.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed “grave concern” for civilian safety and has called for a de-escalation of violence from both sides. The UN has urged an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, emphasizing the need to protect civilians and end hostilities.

The military operations have drawn sharp criticism from Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who characterized the Israeli airstrikes as “genocide.” He condemned the attacks as aimed at destroying Lebanese towns and called for international intervention to deter Israel's actions.

Also read: Inside Israel's war room: IDF confirms strikes on 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, shares operation videos

In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reassured the Israeli public, stating that the ongoing missions aim to change the military balance in the north by destroying missiles and rockets targeting Israeli cities. He warned of "complicated days ahead," urging citizens to adhere to home front defense guidelines.

Israeli officials indicate that airstrikes will continue with a focus on curbing Hezbollah’s operational capabilities. While ground operations have not been immediately planned, the IDF has emphasized the importance of aerial dominance to prevent further Hezbollah incursions.

Latest Videos