    Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, watch video

    A concertgoer threw a phone at the Grammy-nominated performer, who needed sutures above her left eye. While playing her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, she was hurt as a result of a fan's misadventure. She is then seen exiting the stage to request medical assistance as crew members race to help her.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    Bebe Rexha suffered an awful accident at her 13th show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City where she was hurt by a fan's action. Rexha was taken urgently to a hospital following the mishap. She shared two pictures on Instagram on Monday that showed the left side of her face was injured. Her left eyebrow was also covered with bandages. The multiple Grammy nominee just captioned the image: "I'm good". According to reports, Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was detained for flinging the phone at Rexha. Malvagna has been charged with assault and severe harassment and was released without posting bail. Malvagna told a New York police officer, according to his arraignment, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

    After the phone hits her, the singer was spotted descending the stage. She is then seen exiting the stage to request medical assistance as crew members race to help her. The event has generated a discussion about proper concert behaviour. “Bebe rexha is one of the sweetest people so to see the constant online dogpiling lately making fun of her and now seeing her getting physically hurt is heartbreaking. she deserves way better and a lot of u are not seeing the pearly gates.”: a Twitter user wrote.  Another user commented: People need to stop throwing their phones on the stage! Celebs are not obligated to take pictures or videos with your phone!" Another comment read: “this is actually really sad and that person deserves to get in trouble.”

    She is currently on her nationwide Best F’n Night Of My Life tour across North America.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
