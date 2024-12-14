Kolkata Weather update: City braces for cold wave; temperatue DROPS to this

Across West Bengal, most regions are experiencing cool, dry weather. Temperatures in northern areas like Darjeeling and Kalimpong have dropped to around 10°C, while southern districts will see moderate minimum temperatures

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 8:03 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 8:03 AM IST

Weather News: On Saturday, December 14th, the weather in Kolkata and West Bengal will be relatively cool and dry

The morning temperature in Kolkata is forecast to be 15°C, and the maximum temperature during the day is expected to be around 26°C

Today's sky will be partly cloudy and clear. There is no chance of rain. Wintery chills would blow through out the city

Across the state, most areas are experiencing similar cool, dry weather, with temperatures in northern regions like Darjeeling and Kalimpong dropping to around 10°C

Moderate minimum temperatures will be observed in the southern districts. Daytime temperatures in the plains, including districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and Medinipur, will range from 24°C to 28°C

Humidity levels in Kolkata will be relatively low, making the weather more comfortable and pleasant during the day

Northeastern districts like Malda, Murshidabad, and Nadia will also experience pleasant weather, with daytime temperatures slightly decreasing compared to the previous day

Coastal areas, including Digha and Sundarbans, will have mild and calm weather, with sea breezes keeping temperatures moderate

However, precautions should be taken against occasional cold winds. This dry and cold weather is expected to continue in Kolkata and throughout West Bengal for the next few days

The region may experience cloudy conditions over the weekend, but no significant rainfall is forecast in the immediate outlook

