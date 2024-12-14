REVEALED! 3 words on CV that scream 'Narcissist'. Check if you have one

Researchers from the University of Mississippi have revealed the key words and phrases that indicate you might be a narcissist.

Crafting the perfect CV is often a painstaking process for job hunters. However, a recent study might prompt candidates—and recruiters—to rethink their approach to language in resumes and job ads.

Researchers from the University of Mississippi have revealed the key words and phrases that indicate you might be a narcissist.

The study involved 248 participants who took the Narcissistic Personality Inventory-16 test, a widely used measure for identifying narcissistic tendencies. The researchers then analyzed which phrases in job advertisements resonated most with individuals scoring high on this test.

According to DailyMail, phrases like "results-oriented," "ambitious," and "persuasive" emerged as magnets for narcissists. Dr. Jonathan Gay, the study’s lead author, explained, “That’s what you would expect a narcissist to do—be willing to bend the rules, at least for themselves.”

The implications of these findings are particularly significant in fields like accounting, where ethical standards are paramount. Previous studies have already shown that narcissistic employees often spell trouble in this sector.

According to Professor Scott Jackson, a co-author of the study, “Narcissism, for whatever reason, has proven to be the dominant personality trait that is associated with earnings management, fraud, and manipulation.”

Employees with high narcissistic tendencies are more likely to engage in unethical practices, such as altering financial records to create the illusion of better business performance. “A narcissist would be more likely to get entangled in serious accounting infractions than someone who doesn’t have that personality trait,” Jackson noted.

Interestingly, not all industries view narcissism as a liability. In fields like sales and executive leadership, narcissistic traits can sometimes be an asset. “If you want salesmen that are going to go be innovative and sell a bunch of your goods, you may want a narcissist for that,” Dr. Gay remarked, adding, “It’s been shown that executives are typically high in narcissism.”

The study also revealed that narcissists are drawn to phrases like "thinking outside the box" and "creative." However, in contexts like accounting, such language could be a red flag. “Calling someone a ‘creative accountant’ is kind of a euphemism for someone who tells accounting fibs,” Professor Jackson said.

The study’s authors are urging recruiters to carefully consider the implications of the language they use in job advertisements. Dr. Gay emphasized: “If you want somebody who is going to be ambitious and self-reliant and maybe a little narcissistic, then include this language.

But if you want somebody that’s going to report the most accurate representation of your financial statements, not the most favorable representation, then you might want to be cautious about using some of these rule-bender terms in your job listings.”

