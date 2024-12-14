Basanti Kapde aur Koffee Launches Its Deccan Flagship Store in Hyderabad

The store launch introduced ‘Alchemist of the Wild’, a collection,that celebrates the interplay between textures, transitions, and artistry.

Hyderabad, December 12,2024 - Basanti Kapde aur Koffee, a fashion labelknown for its distinctive blend of artistry and design, successfully launched its first ever Deccan Flagship Store on December 12, 2024, in Hyderabad.The launch showcased Basanti's exclusive 2025 collection, Alchemist of the Wild. Held at Level 3, AAN Global, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, the event was graced by the presence of mesmerizing actress TriptiiDimrias the chief guest.



Organised by Purple Martini, the launch event attracted fashion enthusiasts & influencers as attendees. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in the expansion journey of Basanti, bringing its unique vision and artistry closer to the vibrant city.



The store launch introduced ‘Alchemist of the Wild’, a collection,that celebrates the interplay between textures, transitions, and artistry. Organized into four distinct capsules, the repertoire serves as an homage to Basanti's creative ethos, with each piece narrating its own story. The collection’s design journey begins with the 2025 Resort line, which draws inspiration from the season of spring. This first capsule captures the essence of renewal, showcasing delicate and vibrant floral designs that symbolize growth and rebirth.

The second capsule, Tribal Reverie, explores the fusion of dark florals, tribal prints, and earthy elements. Rich abstract designs transform silhouettes into walking masterpieces, with embellishments in chrome and dull gold, complemented by vibrant ornamental beads that enhance the intricate details.

The third chapter in the collection offers a vivid overlay of vibrant hues, blending seamlessly to form a rich tapestry. This capsule plays with bold colors and striking patterns, evoking a sense of artistry and energy. The final capsule redefines bridal elegance with a modern twist. Peach and gold undertones are intertwined with intricate beadwork, forming contemporary silhouettes that bring a modern luxe aesthetic to bridal wear.

While speaking at the launch, Actress and Showstopper, TriptiiDimri, said, “I was transported to a world of elegance and style at the grand launch of Basantikapdeaurkoffee Deccan Flagship store. The exclusive presentation of their 2025 Alchemist & Wild collection was nothing short of breathtaking”.

Envisioned as a space for design and connection, the opening of the Deccan Flagship Store is not just about launching a new retail space but about offering a space where Basanti’s design philosophy and customer connection are celebrated. The store represents Basanti's commitment to bringing exceptional design to clients and showcasing the brand’s evolving vision.

About Basanti Kapde aur Koffee

At Basanti, the brand’s clients are the greatest source of inspiration. With each piece in this collection, Basanti strives to seamlessly blend style, quality, and accessibility, ensuring a fresh experience with every season. The brand creates meticulously crafted collections that blend modern sensibilities with timeless elegance, offering a unique perspective on contemporary fashion. With each collection, Basanti brings forward a sense of innovation and artistry, shaping the future of high-end fashion.

